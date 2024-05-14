Jackie Shroff Moves To Court To Seek Protection For His Name Including Monikers Jaggu Dada & Bhidu

Actor Jackie Shroff has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection for his name, likeness, and nickname ‘Bhidu’ from unauthorized use. On Tuesday, May 14, Jackie took legal action against several entities for the unauthorized use of his name, images, voice, and moniker ‘Bhidu’.

Jackie Shroff’s case is scheduled for a hearing on May 15, with the court potentially issuing an interim order following the proceedings. Representing Shroff, Advocate Pravin Anand informed the court that his images have been used in offensive memes, and his voice has also been misappropriated for similar purposes in certain cases.

In his plea before the High Court, the veteran actor has sought protection for the names Jackie Shroff, Jackie, Jaggu Dada, as well as Bhidu, asserting that his attributes cannot be used without his authorization on any platform.

The veteran star also requested that the Department of Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) be instructed to remove all links and websites that unlawfully violate his personality rights.

In September 2023, the Delhi HC restrained the misuse of actor Anil Kapoor’s name, image, voice, and other attributes of his persona, including his ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase, for commercial gain. The lawsuit sought to protect his personality rights with respect to his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking, and gestures, among others.

Before Anil Kapoor, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also moved the HC to take action against the unauthorized use of his image or any other trait exclusively identifiable with him by any individual. In November 2022, the Delhi HC passed an interim order restraining the unauthorized use of his voice, photos, and other identifiable traits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the comedy-drama film ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ alongside Neena Gupta, released on Prime Video on December 8, 2023. He will next be seen with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in “Baap.”

