Festival De Cannes 2024: How To Stream, Guest List From India, Jury Head And All You Need To Know About The 77th Edition

The anticipation for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2024 is palpable among movie enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Scheduled to take place in France from May 14 to May 25, the 77th edition promises to be a star-studded affair.

This year’s festival will honour Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli and acclaimed filmmaker George Lucas, known for iconic creations like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. A plethora of prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or, Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, and others, will be bestowed upon deserving talents.

The festival agenda includes high-profile press conferences, lavish parties, and exclusive premieres. Kicking off the festivities is the French-language comedy “The Second Act,” directed by Quentin Dupieux and featuring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London.

Who’s Attending Cannes Film Festival 2024 From India?

From India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari have confirmed their attendance. Joining them are several debutants, adding to the anticipation of this grand event including some of the top influencers from the country. Here is the confirmed guest list from India:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aditi Rao Hydari

Sobhita Dhulipala

Ankush Bhaguna

Nancy Tyagi

Niharika

RJ Karishma

How To Stream Cannes Film Festival 2024 In India?

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 14, 2024, and culminate on May 25, 2024, with varying opening hours as per the official schedule.

Viewers worldwide including can catch the live stream on France Television in France, while global audiences can tune into Brut for coverage. Additionally, the official Cannes YouTube channel and website will also offer live streaming options, with highlights of celebrity appearances on the red carpet shared across social media platforms.

Cannes 2024: Who Is Heading The Jury?

Leading the jury for Cannes 2024 is Greta Gerwig, alongside eight other esteemed members, including J. A. Bayona, Ebru Ceylan, Pierfrancesco Favino, Lilu Gladstone, Eva Green, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, and Omar Sy, who will critically assess the showcased films.

