In A Major Goof-Up, Priyanka Chopra DELETES Mother's Day Post Within Seconds Dedicated To A Random Cute Girl

On Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra shared heartwarming pictures featuring her daughter Malti Marie and her mother Madhu Chopra. In a heartfelt note accompanying the photos, the actress expressed her gratitude for her mother and her joy at having Malti in her life.

However, prior to posting on her official Instagram, Priyanka made a big goof up that caused confusion among her followers. The actress initially uploaded a post dedicated to a young girl whom she referred to as the one who made her a mommy. The post, featuring a cute girl in an off-white dress, was deleted from her account within seconds.

This sparked speculation among her followers, with some suggesting that the girl might be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter. A screenshot of the deleted post circulated on Reddit, where users speculated about the mishap, surmising that someone from Priyanka’s team accidentally posted on her account.

Later, Priyanka shared a series of family pictures and extended Mother’s Day wishes to all, expressing gratitude for the love and support of her mother, grandmothers, and aunts.

The ‘Baywatch’ star also reflected on her own journey as a new mother, expressing appreciation for her mother and mother-in-law’s support, and thanking her daughter Malti Marie for choosing her as her mama, and her husband Nick Jonas for making her a mama. In the caption, Priyanka said, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I’ve been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.”

She continued, “As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas.”

In her heartwarming post, Priyanka concluded, “And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today.”

