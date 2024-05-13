Election 2024: Allu Arjun & Jr NTR Step Out To Vote In Hyderabad

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Monday at 7:00 am in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread across nine states and one Union Territory. Polling also commenced for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR were spotted voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun opted for a simple white tee as he posed for the media. NTR, on the other hand, told media after voting, “Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations..”

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/irFIjHVGVq — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Jr NTR says, “Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations.”#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/pZR5lTzmpH pic.twitter.com/n15vUX8Bqb — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Jr NTR, along with his family, shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/G7c4HpWhnG — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/9yLyk93CdH — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/M0yhR7XLeP — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Polling is over on 283, or 52 per cent, seats until Phase-III and will conclude on 379, or 70 per cent, of the 543 seats by Monday evening. The Election Commission (EC) said there was no heatwave forecast on the polling day, which will have normal to below normal temperature. Polling time has been increased in some of Telangana’s polling stations to increase voters’ participation.

All the 17 of Telangana’s LS seats will vote, in addition to polling in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (8), and Srinagar (one) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an SBI Research calculation, the voter turnout in 2019’s Phase-IV was 65.5 per cent.

MUST READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase 4 Voting Kicks-Off For 96 Seats

Show Full Article