Why RFK Jr.’s Asked FDA To Revoke Approval Of Polio Vaccine?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has requested that the FDA rescind its licensure of the polio vaccine based on its questionable safety record. His stand, supported by some advocates of the anti-vaccination lobby, has already triggered public furor and controversies over a potential post he might be considering for himself in the Donald Trump government.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s personal attorney previously lobbied the Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of the polio vaccine, among other examples that highlight an influential Kennedy ally who, sources tell ABC News, has been helping interview candidates for top health jobs in the incoming Trump administration.

Kennedy, also known for his vocal opposition on vaccine mandates, has consistently been a vocal critic regarding the government’s stance concerning vaccination. His latest move involves a petition to the FDA, requesting that the approval of the polio vaccine for children under the age of 18 be suspended.

The petition, which was filed by Siri, was based on the argument that the vaccine has not been subjected to a “properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial” in order to fully assess its safety.

Aaron Siri, a partner at the law firm Siri & Glimstad, has made a name for himself in anti-vaccine circles. He has previously petitioned to pause the distribution of other vaccines, such as Hepatitis B, and even called for the revocation of the emergency-use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. His controversial work is aligned with the positions held by the Informed Consent Action Network, a group founded by Del Bigtree, another prominent anti-vaccine advocate and Kennedy ally.

In a petition submitted to the FDA, Siri wrote, “Petitioner requests that the FDA withdraw or suspend the approval for [the polio vaccine] for infants, toddlers, and children until a properly controlled and properly powered double-blind trial of sufficient duration is conducted to assess the safety of this product.”

This has created apprehension within the medical world, particularly since the polio vaccine has been an important agent in eliminating polio throughout the world.

What’s At Stake With Polio Vaccine?

The polio vaccine is part of routine childhood vaccination in the United States and is very effective against the disease. According to the CDC, if children receive three doses of vaccine, they will be at least 99% protected against severe polio, including paralysis.

Serious complications are rare from the vaccine, though side effects are generally mild and short-lived. Polio itself can cause lifelong paralysis and even death in severe cases, especially if the virus affects the muscles necessary for breathing.

Since the late 1980s, global polio incidence has been reduced by more than 99% through increased vaccination efforts to eradicate the disease. The number of reported cases worldwide plummeted from an estimated 350,000 to six in 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

These vaccination efforts have saved more than 1.5 million lives and enabled an estimated 20 million people to walk today who would otherwise have been paralyzed.

RFK Jr.’s stance on the polio vaccine has attracted sharp criticism from various political figures, but especially those who have felt the worst ravages of the disease. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor himself, strongly condemned efforts aimed at undermining the polio vaccine.

He said, “The polio vaccine has saved millions of lives and held out the promise of eradicating a terrible disease. Efforts to undermine public confidence in proven cures are not just uninformed — they’re dangerous.”

McConnell also underscored the importance of vaccines, recalling his own experience with polio: “For millions who came after me, the real miracle was the saving power of the polio vaccine.” He warned that any move to undermine trust in vaccines could endanger public health.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also had his say on the matter, calling upon Kennedy to state his stance on the polio vaccine. Schumer posted on social media, terming it “outrageous and dangerous” for people in the Trump Transition to try to pull back the polio vaccine’s approval. Schumer demanded that Kennedy state his stand on the issue publicly, labeling efforts to do so as an attack on public health.

Kennedy’s Influence On Trump’s Health Team

The controversy surrounding the polio vaccine petition is actually about the influence of Kennedy and his allies in the larger political landscape. Sources said that Kennedy has been instrumental in molding the health policies of the incoming Trump administration. His close friends, including Del Bigtree and Aaron Siri, have been a part of interviewing candidates for high health-related positions in the administration.

Kennedy’s association with anti-vaccine groups and his acquaintance with figures such as Bigtree have evoked serious concerns about his likely involvement in public health policy if he is confirmed to become the Health and Human Services Secretary.

