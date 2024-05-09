Festival De Cannes: How Do Indian Actors Attend World's Biggest Film Festival Despite No Movie Releases?

Bollywood luminaries Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari are gearing up to attend the upcoming 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. They will be returning to the international event with much anticipation, serving as ambassadors for L’Oreal. While Aishwarya is a Cannes regular, Aditi made her debut at the festival in 2022.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 14th to May 25th. They will join the festival as ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris, aiming to shine a spotlight on the burgeoning influence of Indian cinema globally. This year’s theme, ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon,’ focuses on confidence and self-empowerment.

Both Aishwarya and Aditi are eagerly looking forward to their Cannes experience. Expressing her excitement about attending the Cannes, Aditi stated, “I am thrilled to be part of the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the brand’s spokesperson. I strongly believe in encouraging women to embrace their uniqueness, and I resonate deeply with this year’s theme ‘Many ways to be an icon’.”

Aditi emphasized that being an icon is not about conforming to a certain mould but about embracing an individual journey and inherent value. “It’s an honour to be associated with a brand that consistently supports women’s empowerment, nurturing confidence and development in every aspect of their lives,” she added.

How Do Indian Actors Reach Cannes Without A Movie?

Cannes was earlier known for its gathering of filmmakers, actors, and critics with a deep appreciation for world cinema. However, over time, Cannes seems to have lost its charm. What was once a sophisticated film festival has transformed into a more commercialized affair. Where is it headed? Once a vital platform for showcasing talent on a global scale, it now appears to be more about influencers and actors lacking in-depth knowledge of world cinema. Apart from influencers descending on the red carpet, top global brands like L'Oreal Paris, Dior, Swarvoski, Chopard and a few others bring their brand endorsers across the globe to the Cannes Film Festival. Therefore, even if the actors do not have their movies getting screened at the film festival, they get to enjoy the limelight. Who's Coming To Cannes This Year? Meanwhile, actress Sobhita Dhulipala is also set to grace the Cannes red carpet, representing an ice cream brand. Additionally, music icon King is expected to make an appearance. The festival will attract a constellation of stars to celebrate the world of cinema. Renowned figures like Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas are anticipated to grace the red carpet. Meryl Streep will be honored with a special Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony. This year, the Palme d'Or laureates include George Lucas, known for his work on Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and the legendary Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli. Other awards, including the Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Short Film, will be announced later. India will be represented by two films at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Sandhya Suri's "Santosh" will feature in the Un Certain Regard section, while Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" will be screened in the competition section.

