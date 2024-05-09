Festival De Cannes: How Do Indian Actors Attend World's Biggest Film Festival Despite No Movie Releases?

Bollywood luminaries Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari are gearing up to attend the upcoming 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. They will be returning to the international event with much anticipation, serving as ambassadors for L’Oreal. While Aishwarya is a Cannes regular, Aditi made her debut at the festival in 2022.
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 14th to May 25th. They will join the festival as ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris, aiming to shine a spotlight on the burgeoning influence of Indian cinema globally. This year’s theme, ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon,’ focuses on confidence and self-empowerment.
Both Aishwarya and Aditi are eagerly looking forward to their Cannes experience. Expressing her excitement about attending the Cannes, Aditi stated, “I am thrilled to be part of the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the brand’s spokesperson. I strongly believe in encouraging women to embrace their uniqueness, and I resonate deeply with this year’s theme ‘Many ways to be an icon’.”
Aditi emphasized that being an icon is not about conforming to a certain mould but about embracing an individual journey and inherent value. “It’s an honour to be associated with a brand that consistently supports women’s empowerment, nurturing confidence and development in every aspect of their lives,” she added.
