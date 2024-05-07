Did Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's breakup affect the shoot of 'Jab We Met'? Imtiaz Ali reveals

Director Imtiaz Ali has revealed that Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor filmed a few scenes for his well-received FLICK ‘Jab We Met’ after their split but their personal issues did not affect the film. He further added that they were extremely professional on the sets.

‘Jab We Met’ Director Imtiaz Ali Lauds Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s Professionalism

Kareena and Shahid parted ways in 2006 while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab We Met’, which was released in theatres in 2007. In an interview with Galatta, the director revealed that he didn’t face any issues because of the breakup as ‘Shasha’ and ‘Bebo’ completed his film despite the developments in their personal lives.

“They broke up at the end of the film. Most of the film was shot. There were two days after their so-called break-up that we had to shoot. They were absolutely professional. No blemish, nothing at all, whatever is happening in their personal lives,” he said.

‘Jab We Met’ centred on two strangers who fall in love after meeting on a train. It featured Kareena as the talkative Geet and Shahid as the shy Aditya. The cast included Dara Singh, Tarun Arora, and Pavan Malhotra and Saumya Tandon. ‘Jab We Met’ was shot on a budget of Rs 15 crore and collected Rs 50 crore at globally. It was remade in Tamil as ‘Kanden Kadhalai’ with Bharath and Tamannaah in the lead.

Eventful Time For Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He recently received scored a hit with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film was based on the life of the titular singer who became a sensation with his controversial songs. It featured Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ premiered on Netflix on April 12.