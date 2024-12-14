WATCH: Trump’s Viral Salute During National Anthem At Army vs Navy Game Take Internet By Storm

Donald Trump was saluting during the national anthem at the 125th Army-Navy game. The crowd went crazy with applause as he stood in the stadium suite; service academy students were cheering and chanting "U-S-A" in his favor. Watch the iconic moment here.

President-elect Donald Trump’s presence at the 125th Army-Navy football game on Saturday at Northwest Field in Landover, Maryland, quickly became a focus, especially after a heart-wrenching salute during the national anthem that quickly spread across social media.

Trump was seen in a luxury box near midfield with several key allies by his side. As the Army and Navy glee clubs sang the national anthem, Trump stood up and saluted. The gesture was met with an immediate wave of applause from the crowd, who were visibly moved by the act. On the stadium’s screens, Trump’s salute was met with chants of “U-S-A” from the student bodies of both military academies, further amplifying the moment’s significance.

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem. Joe Biden didn’t go for the past four years. Great to have the president back at Army-Navy. pic.twitter.com/eJ0RnPSGHe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 14, 2024

The attention surrounding the event escalated when images and videos of Trump’s salute spread online, sparking widespread discussion. His show of respect for the national anthem and the country’s military traditions stood out in an already high-profile event.

Trump’s Allies In Attendance

Joining the president-elect in the exclusive suite were several high-profile political figures. These included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary. Trump’s choice for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was also in attendance, as well as new Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Pennsylvania Senator-elect Dave McCormick, and tech mogul Elon Musk, who is expected to play a significant role in Trump’s administration by co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

During the event, there were rumors about a possible controversial figure who was in attendance. According to reports, Vance had invited Daniel Penny, a former Marine recently cleared of a high-profile subway choking incident. It was reported that Penny was invited to the presidential suite, but there was no concrete evidence that he attended the game.

Trump’s Sixth Army-Navy Game Appearance

The Army vs Navy game has been a tradition that allows the United States’ two military academies to have a fierce football rivalry between them. This was his sixth time attending the Army-Navy game, the first two times as a president-elect and three other times during his presidency. His attendance added extra weight to the event, hence further solidifying his association with the military and country’s service members.

The 125th Army-Navy game brought along the usual pomp and circumstance with military displays and high emotions attached to the game. Among the senior members present from the outgoing government were Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, underscoring the significance of the game to both the military and the public. That was the icing on the cake with Trump’s involvement on the already historic event.

ALSO READ | Missing Photographer Hannah Kobayashi Breaks Silence After Disappearance, Says “I Won’t Return”