A heartwarming image of JD Vance, the Vice President-elect of the United States, with his wife Usha Vance’s Indian family has taken social media by storm. The photograph shows a casual and joyous moment during a backyard Thanksgiving gathering, featuring JD dressed in a blue t-shirt and jeans, carrying his young son on his shoulders. Usha, donning a yellow-brown outfit, stands beside him, holding their daughter.

The picture, shared by Asha Jadeja Motwani, a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist, was captioned: “JD Vance at Thanksgiving. Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding.”

The image, showcasing the couple surrounded by approximately 21 family members, reflects a blend of cultures, bringing warmth to many online. It also invited commentary celebrating Vance’s family-centric approach and his embrace of Indian traditions.

Positive Reactions on JD Vance’s Photo

The photograph resonated widely, with social media users lauding JD Vance for his connection to his wife’s Indian family.

JD Vance at Thanksgiving -). Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding…. pic.twitter.com/vzEjODMRZt — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) December 2, 2024

One user commented, “JD got a sense of real family,” while another added, “Lots of respect to Vance here for spending time with his wife’s fully Indian family. It can be hard for an outsider to adapt to Indian culture, especially with the older generation. Seems like they had a great time.”

A third observer noted the cultural nuances captured in the image, saying, “His son is sitting on his shoulder in a pure Indian way.”

Backlash from White Supremacists

Amid the praise, the photograph also became a target for racist remarks from certain far-right groups. Nick Fuentes, a known white supremacist and far-right commentator, took to social media to attack JD Vance and his wife. Sharing the image, Fuentes posted, “If you support JD Vance you are either being paid by Peter Thiel or you’re ngmi.”

Despite such negative commentary, the image continues to stand as a testament to the power of familial bonds and cultural acceptance.

JD Vance’s Affinity for Indian Culture

JD Vance has openly expressed his admiration for Indian culture and cuisine, crediting his wife for influencing his tastes and habits. In a recent conversation with podcast host Joe Rogan, he highlighted the richness of Indian vegetarian food, calling it a fantastic choice for anyone pursuing a vegetarian lifestyle.

“For any vegetarian out there, indulge in paneer, rice, and chickpeas. Skip the nasty fake meat. If you want to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle, turn to Indian cuisine. It offers wonderful vegetarian options,” Vance shared.

He humorously recounted an early attempt to impress Usha with a vegetarian dish he prepared. The concoction, involving crescent rolls, raw broccoli, and ranch dressing, ended in disaster. “It was disgusting,” Vance admitted, reflecting on how far his culinary skills have come since.

JD and Usha Vance’s journey together began at Yale University in 2014, where they met while studying law. In his memoir, JD describes Usha as his “Yale spirit guide,” who played a pivotal role in helping him navigate life at the prestigious institution.

The couple now shares a life together with their three children, often blending their American and Indian heritages in ways that resonate with people across cultures.\