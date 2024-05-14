Is Christopher Nolan Working On 'Inception 2'? A Cryptic Teaser Has Got The Fans All Excited

Christopher Nolan has directed some of the most creative and Oscar-worthy films in recent years, yet many fans still hope he will follow up his 2010 epic, Inception, with a sequel.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page, the movie follows a group of thieves who steal information from their targets’ minds. The movie was widely acclaimed by both the critics and the audience and raked in more than $837 million worldwide.

Is Christopher Nolan Working On ‘Inception 2’?

Christopher Nolan’s Inception was always intended to be a standalone film, largely due to its famously ambiguous ending. However, a cryptic post by Empire Magazine has led to the speculations of a sequel.

Empire Magazine recently dropped a fun Easter egg from the movie in the form of a spinning top, hinting that something big was coming soon. Some fans speculated this was an announcement for Inception 2. Unfortunately, it appears the spinning top is not an announcement for Inception 2 but rather hints at an upcoming Nolan-centric magazine cover.

Nolan’s space epic Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, will be returning to theaters for its 10th anniversary this fall, so the magazine cover will likely feature that re-release and have Nolan revisit some of his major works.

Despite the rumors, Christopher Nolan never confirmed Inception 2 was close to being in production. While the concept of navigating through minds is an intriguing plot device many would love to see revisited, Nolan seemed to ensure that the final shot of the spinning top was the only answer audiences would ever need.

Moreover, Nolan is not known for making sequels to his films. Although he has never outright dismissed the idea of sequels, most of his movies have conclusive endings that make sequels difficult to create. The only exception to this was his Batman series, but Nolan has not returned to that character or world since the 2012 premiere of The Dark Knight Rises.

Additionally, the Inception cast seems content with how the story ended. Joseph Gordon-Levitt responded to a fan’s question about an Inception sequel by tweeting, “Hahaahahahaha oh you were serious?”

ALSO READ: In A Major Goof-Up, Priyanka Chopra DELETES Mother’s Day Post Within Seconds Dedicated To A Random Cute Girl

Fan Reactions On Inception 2

OMG INCEPTION 2???? — Nação Multiversal (@NacaoMultivrsal) May 13, 2024

Inception 2: Temporalstellar, The New Oppenheimer Rises, Part 1 — Yanal (@Yanal_Abuzaid) May 13, 2024

So a Chris Nolan magazine edition? Spot all the references. — Alain Amar (@alain_1343) May 13, 2024

Guys, it’s a special tribute issue of Christopher Nolan that’s coming out on May 23. This is not a hint of his next project 🤣 — G00 (@NaturalVodka) May 13, 2024

MUST READ: Festival De Cannes 2024: How To Stream, Guest List From India, Jury Head, And All You Need To Know About The 77th Edition

Show Full Article