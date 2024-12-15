What Did Allu Arjun Eat In Jail? Pushpa 2 Star Was Treated As Special-Class Prisoner And Showed No Signs Of Depression

The stampede occurred on December 4 when a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The situation quickly turned chaotic, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to others.

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail on the morning of December 14, following his arrest the previous day in connection with a fatal stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The tragic incident at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to her eight-year-old son. The chaos led to a police case being filed against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management.

What Did Allu Arjun Eat In Jail?

According to prison officials, Allu Arjun was cooperative and appeared calm during his time in custody. He was taken to jail at 6:30 PM on December 13 and released early the next morning at 6:20 AM.

A senior official stated, “He seemed quite normal and did not show signs of depression.” The actor was provided rice and vegetable curry for dinner, which was served later than usual due to his late admission. As per a court order, Allu Arjun was granted special-class prisoner status, which included basic amenities like a cot, table, and chair.

The Stampede Tragedy

The stampede occurred on December 4 when a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The situation quickly turned chaotic, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to others.

Hyderabad police subsequently registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management for their alleged roles in the incident.

Upon his release, Allu Arjun spoke to the media and expressed his condolences for the tragedy. He stated that the incident was “purely accidental” and asserted that it had no direct connection to him.

The case has sparked discussions about accountability in such incidents, with several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, expressing their support for Allu Arjun. Ranaut emphasized that “everyone should have accountability,” while defending the actor against undue blame.

The tragic event has raised concerns about crowd management and safety measures at high-profile events involving celebrities.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Ariana Grande Made Sure There Were No Pay Disparities Between Her And Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo