Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Here’s How Ariana Grande Made Sure There Were No Pay Disparities Between Her And Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo

The film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical debuted on November 22 and has earned an impressive $472 million globally, ranking as the ninth highest-grossing movie of 2024.

Here’s How Ariana Grande Made Sure There Were No Pay Disparities Between Her And Wicked Co-star Cynthia Erivo

Following Universal’s denial of rumours regarding pay disparities between Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Grande elaborated on how she and Erivo took steps to ensure fairness.

During a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation, Grande, 31, revealed she personally reached out to Erivo after receiving her Wicked contract. Together, they meticulously reviewed the terms to confirm their needs were aligned.

“When I got my contract, I called [Erivo] and said, ‘Let’s go through this thing step by step and make sure our needs are in sync,’” Grande shared. “If [Erivo needs] something, we both need it. I want us to have each other’s backs. Your challenges become mine, and mine become yours.”

Grande emphasized that their connection went deeper than the typical co-star dynamic, beginning well before filming. “Any press tour or TikTok snippet can’t really capture the depth of our friendship,” she explained. “We started fostering this relationship long before arriving on set. It was a key part of our work, and I’m incredibly proud of how we supported and nurtured one another.”

The film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical debuted on November 22 and has earned an impressive $472 million globally, ranking as the ninth highest-grossing movie of 2024.

The Wizard of Oz prequel explores the backstory of Elphaba (Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Grande), the Good Witch, as close friends and classmates before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz.

ALSO READ: Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO

