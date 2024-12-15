How Old Is LK Advani And For What Ailment Was He Admitted To Hospital? Get His Latest Health Update Here

In 1951, Advani became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. His political career gained momentum when he entered the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and became the party president in 1972.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. According to hospital officials, the 97-year-old’s condition is stable, and he is under observation. Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior neurology consultant, is overseeing his care.

Advani was admitted two days ago, marking his second visit to the same facility this year. However, the reason for his latest hospitalization has not been disclosed.

LK Advani’s Early Life and Political Beginnings

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), Lal Krishna Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14. After the Partition of 1947, he and his family migrated to India.

In 1951, Advani became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a party founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. His political career gained momentum when he entered the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and became the party president in 1972.

LK Advani’s Role During the Emergency

During the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Advani, along with his colleague Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was arrested. His resilience during this period helped solidify his political standing.

In 1980, Advani played a pivotal role in the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerging as one of its most influential leaders. Under his guidance, the BJP grew from winning just two seats in the 1984 general elections to becoming a significant national force in the 1990s.

Advani is widely credited for spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, advocating for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This movement was instrumental in bolstering the BJP’s political presence across the country.

LK Advani’s Key Roles in Government

Advani served as BJP president three times and was later appointed deputy prime minister and home minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA government.

In the 2009 general elections, he was the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate. Despite his leadership, the party could not secure victory.

Lal Krishna Advani’s contributions to Indian politics, particularly in shaping the BJP into a dominant political force, remain unparalleled. His role in the party’s growth and his leadership during critical movements have left an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape.

