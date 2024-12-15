Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Kolkata Murder: Brother-In-Law Arrested For Killing Woman Over Rejecting Romantic Advances, Severed Head Found In Garbage Dump

Samples from the crime scene have been sent for examination, and security measures, including the posting of constables at the apartment’s entry gate, were implemented to monitor movements.

Within 24 hours of discovering a severed head at a garbage dump in South Kolkata’s Tollygunge area, police arrested the victim’s brother-in-law, Atiur Rahman Laskar, for her murder. According to police reports, the 35-40-year-old woman was killed after she rejected his romantic advances.

The victim’s severed head was found in a plastic bag at a garbage dump on Graham Road, Tollygunge, on Friday. Her torso and lower body were later recovered near a pond in Regent Park on Saturday.

Laskar, a construction worker, was apprehended from his native village in South 24 Parganas’ Diamond Harbour. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.

Details of the Crime

According to DCP (South Suburban) Bidisha Kalita, the woman had separated from her husband two years ago and worked as a domestic helper in the Regent Park area. She and Laskar, who also worked in Tollygunge, traveled together daily.

Laskar allegedly wanted to be in a relationship with her, but she rejected him and eventually began avoiding him. A week prior to the murder, she blocked his phone number, further enraging him.

On Thursday evening, Laskar reportedly forced the woman to accompany him to an under-construction building, where he strangled and then beheaded her. He dismembered her body into three parts, which he dumped in different locations, police said.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Impact

Police are investigating the involvement of any accomplices in the crime. The discovery of the severed head caused fear among local residents. Investigators used CCTV footage and a sniffer dog to trace the origins of the body parts, leading them to a residential apartment about a kilometer away from where the head was found.

Samples from the crime scene have been sent for examination, and security measures, including the posting of constables at the apartment’s entry gate, were implemented to monitor movements. The severed head bore bloodstains and injury marks, suggesting the murder occurred within 12 hours of its recovery.

This horrifying incident has shocked the local community and raised concerns about safety in the area.

