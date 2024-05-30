Baahubali Fame Sathyaraj Denies Starring In PM Modi Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me

Actor Sathyaraj, famous for his role as Katappa in the Baahubali movies, is a well-known star in South Indian cinema. Recently, the veteran actor has been in the headlines due to rumours about him playing PM Narendra Modi in a biographical drama. This news went viral on social media a few days ago.

However, Sathyaraj has now reacted to the news denying the rumors during the teaser launch of the movie Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, held at Vadapalani Prasad Label in Chennai. The film, starring Vijay Antony in the lead role, is written and directed by Vijay Milton.

Refuting the claims, Sathyaraj asserted, “The news that I am acting in the Prime Minister Modi biopic is news even to me. Nobody has approached me to play PM Modi in the film. Even if they do…I may have acted in it if it were directed by my friend, the late director Manivannan, who used to show characters as they were.”

MUST READ: Sunny Deol Gets Accused Of Cheating, Extortion, And Forgery By This Producer: We Gave Him ₹1 Crore In Advance, But Instead…

The rumours about Sathyaraj playing PM Modi began when publicist Nikil Murukan shared the news on the social media platform X, stating, “Sathyaraj to act as Narendra Modi in Honourable PM Narendra Modi Biopic.”

In 2017, Sathyaraj portrayed Tamil leader Periyar in a biopic. Periyar was known for his fight against gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu. As a self-proclaimed supporter of Periyarists, Sathyaraj has previously stated that he would not appear in a movie that promotes ideologies against Periyarism.

Before this, Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM Modi in the biopic PM Narendra Modi, directed by Omung Kumar and written by Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi.

Sathyaraj is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil film Weapon. Directed by Guhan Senniappan, the film is set to release in theaters on June 7. In this movie, he plays the role of a superhuman. The film also stars Rajiv Menon and Tanya Hope in leading roles.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Male Chauvinism And Backward-Thinking Energy Pisses Her Off: I’ve Met The Wokest Person…

Show Full Article