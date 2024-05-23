Bigg Boss OTT 3: Whats Is Anil Kapoor Fees To Host New Season? The 'Jhakkas' Actor Is Getting 10 Crore Less Than Salman Khan

Salman Khan has quit the season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT and apparently the ‘jhakkas’ actor Anil Kapoor has been asked to step-in to host. Following the massive success of the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT, Jio Cinema is gearing up to launch the third season soon. While there has been considerable buzz about the contestants for this season, speculation about who will host the show has reached an all-time high.

Earlier media reports suggested that Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor were being considered to host this season. However, a recent promo released by Jio Cinema hints that Anil Kapoor has been finalized as the host. The voiceover in the promo mentions this season being ‘ekdum jhaakas,’ which is Anil Kapoor’s signature catchphrase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

How Much Is Anil Kapoor Charging To Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 3?

According to reports from a leading entertainment site, Anil Kapoor will be paid significantly less than Salman Khan for hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Anil Kapoor is reportedly charging 2 crores per episode as compared to Salman Khan’s 12 crores per episode. While these figures are speculative, it will be interesting to see the unique flavor Anil Kapoor brings to the show. Previously, Anil Kapoor hosted the show 24 on Colors TV, and Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks his return as a host.

Show Full Article