Bigg Boss OTT 3: Whats Is Anil Kapoor Fees To Host New Season? The 'Jhakkas' Actor Is Getting 10 Crore Less Than Salman Khan

Salman Khan has quit the season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT and apparently the ‘jhakkas’ actor Anil Kapoor has been asked to step-in to host. Following the massive success of the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT, Jio Cinema is gearing up to launch the third season soon. While there has been considerable buzz about the contestants for this season, speculation about who will host the show has reached an all-time high.
Earlier media reports suggested that Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor were being considered to host this season. However, a recent promo released by Jio Cinema hints that Anil Kapoor has been finalized as the host. The voiceover in the promo mentions this season being ‘ekdum jhaakas,’ which is Anil Kapoor’s signature catchphrase.
