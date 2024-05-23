After ANIMAL Success, Tripti Dimri Roped-In For A Spicy Item Number In Pushpa 2 With Allu Arjun

The hype around Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is getting real by the day. After releasing a teaser, a song, and a new song promo, a new update has got the fans super excited. According to reports, Animal fame Tripti Dimri has been roped in by the makers for a spicy item number.

If reports are to be believed, Tripti Dimri will be shaking a leg with Allu Arjun for a yet untitled song. The makers are trying their best to keep things under wrap. The team has been in discussion about an item number, considering several actresses. However, the Pushpa 2 makers has finalized Tripti Dimri.

This special number will be filmed on a specially designed set in June. The first installment featured an item song with Samantha, which was a massive hit, prompting the team to be extra cautious with the new number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. They are set to ignite the silver screen once again.

With Tripti Dimri, Allu Arjun is gearing up for a major gamble with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is being helmed by Sukumar.

Tripti Dimri, a sensation among the youth nationwide, is seen as a perfect fit for this song. According to the team, Devi Sri Prasad has composed an outstanding track. Their only concern at this point is Tripti’s ability to effectively perform the dance number.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for release on August 15th and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya in significant roles. Mythri Movie Makers are behind this big-budget production.

