Ajith Kumar’s 2007 blockbuster ‘Billa’ will re-released in theatres today (May 1) on the occasion of his 53rd birthday and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’, enjoys a cult following because of its stylish presentation and impressive performances. It was directed by Vishnuvardan and proved to be a game-changer for him. In an exclusive interaction with News X, the filmmaker said that many big names from the industry advised him against making ‘Billa’ as they felt it was ‘too risky’.

‘Billa’, one of Ajith Kumar’s biggest hits, is set to hit screens again on Wednesday (May 1) on the mass hero’s 53rd birthday. Speaking to News X, director Vishnuvardhan said that several ‘big names’ had apprehensions about the film as ‘Don’ had previously been remade in Tamil with ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth in the lead.

“We had two opponents. Don was the biggest hit from Amitabh Bachchan sir. It was then remade in Tamil as Billa with Rajinikanth, who is still the ultimate superstar. Then Shah Rukh Khan had also done Don around the time I did Billa. So, a lot of people asked me ‘Are you serious you want to make Billa?. Big names said this is too risky,” he said.



The filmmaker added that he soon realised he would have to block these opinions to make the film. Vishnuvardhan went on to reveal that he wanted to make ‘Billa’ a fully black-and-white film but decided against it.

“I had to shut down myself and make the film. The challenge was to get the treatment right. I went into shade of Billa and showed how evil he was. I wanted to treat it black and white but it was too much for that time,” said the director

Vishnuvardhan’s conviction paid off as ‘Billa’ broke box office records and received reaved reviews because of its stylish presentation. The film was followed by ‘Billa 2’, its prequel, which failed to lived up to expectations. The second installment of the ‘Billa’ franchise was directed by Chakri Toleti.

‘Billa’, is an action-thriller that centres on a don’s lookalike and features plenty of mass elements., it stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. The cast includes Prabhu, Rahman, Hazel Keech, and John Vijay. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. Nirav Shah and Shekar Prasad are the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Billa is set to re-release in theatres on May 1.