After Vijay's 'Ghilli', Ajith Kumar's Cult Film to Re-release in Theatres

Thalatpathy Vijay’s 2004 blockbuster ‘Ghilli’ was recently re-released in theatres and it opened to a fantastic response at the box office. Now it is time for Ajith Kumar fans to rejoice. A popular film, starring the mass hero, is set to hit screens again on May 1 on the occasion of his birthday.

Ajith Kumar’s Billa to Re-release on May 1

Ajith Kumar is set to turn 53 on May 1 and his popular 2007 blockbuster ‘Billa’ will re-release in theatres on the special occasion. The film will be distributed by Aravind Suresh Kumar and Gnana Barathi of GB Entertainment across 150 screens in Tamil Nadu.

‘Billa’, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is an action-thriller that centres on a don’s lookalike and features plenty of mass elements. A remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’, it stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. The cast includes Prabhu, Rahman, Hazel Keech, and John Vijay. ‘Billa’ emerged as a blockbuster and attained a cult following with its stylish presentation and action scenes. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music.

Interestingly, Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’ was re-released in theatres recently and collected nearly Rs 10 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day. It remains to be seen whether ‘Billa’ too sets the box office on fire.

Busy Time for Ajith Kumar

AK is currently working on ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, one of the eagerly awaited films of the year. The action-thriller marks his first collaboration with Magizh Thirumeni, the director of films such as Arun Vijay’s ‘Thadam’ and the Arya-led ‘Meaghamann’. He will then team up with Adhik Ravichandran for ‘Good Bad Ugly’. The buzz is that the film will feature Bobby Deol, who recently impressed fans with his performance in Ranbir Kapoor’s action drama ‘Animal’, in a key role. John Abraham too is being considered for the flick.

