Tamil Cinema Icon Ajith Kumar Casts His Vote In Thiruvanmiyur As First Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls Kicks-Off- Watch Video!

Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar made headlines as the first actor from the film industry to exercise his voting rights in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The initial phase of voting commenced on Friday, April 19, with Tamil Nadu among the first states to participate. In widely circulated videos, Ajith was observed at the polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, eagerly casting his ballot. Reports indicate that he arrived at the polling booth at 6:40 am and patiently waited for its opening at 7 am.

Sporting white attire, Ajith cast his vote and graciously posed for the cameras, proudly displaying his inked finger. His actions served as an inspiring example to his fans, encouraging them to fulfill their civic duty by voting.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Ajith Kumar arrives at a polling Booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast his vote in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/WtX1er0u0j — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Tamil Nadu kicked off the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday, setting the stage for a crucial contest among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with the results slated for announcement on June 4.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar remains immersed in his ongoing projects. Currently, he is engrossed in filming for “Vidaa Muyarchi,” touted as an action-packed thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, marking their first collaboration. Additionally, Ajith is teaming up with director Adhik Ravichandran for “Good Bad Ugly,” which recently commenced production. The unveiling of the title look for the film has generated considerable excitement among fans, who eagerly await further updates. Reports suggest that Ajith will be essaying a triple role in Adhik Ravichandran’s “Good Bad Ugly.”

