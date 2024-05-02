Several Hollywood actors are known for their unruly behaviour, bad temperament and unexpected demands. And, according to the latest reports former wrestler turned action star Dwayne Johnson has now got on the wrong side of the Internet after a new source claimed about his rude behaviour on the set of his upcoming movie Red One.

Originally slated for release during the 2023 Christmas season, the film has been pushed back to November 2024, with the labour strike cited as a contributing factor to the delay. Reports suggest that Johnson’s behaviour has caused production issues, leading to the postponement.

According to sources close to the production, Johnson’s tardiness has been a significant factor, with claims that he has arrived on set as much as eight hours late. Additionally, it’s reported that the actor has a habit of urinating in a water bottle to save time, a practice that has reportedly irked crew members on multiple occasions.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” said one insider familiar with the situation. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

However, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM refuted claims of production issues, stating, “Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season.” They emphasized the strong testing results and denied allegations of Johnson’s tardiness.

There are also reports of tension between Johnson and co-stars, such as a purported incident during the production of Red Notice in 2020 where Johnson allegedly kept Ryan Reynolds waiting for five hours, leading to a heated altercation between them.