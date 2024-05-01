Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake: How's AI Spoiling The Diss Game Between The Two Iconic Rappers

Kendrick Lamar led to a storm on the Internet when he surprised his loyal fan army with a brand new diss track called ‘Euphoria’ which was aimed at his friend turned-foe Drake. Kendrick aka K Dot took brutal potshots at the Toronto rapper dubbing him a “habitual liar” and a “master manipulator.”

The 36-year-old Grammy-winning star did not even hesitate in name-dropping. The latest diss by Kendrick came after Drake dropped two diss tracks against Kendrick titled namely ‘Push Ups’ and ‘Taylor Made Freestyle.’ But, let us inform you that it was Kendrick who reignited the battle when he got featured on ‘Like That’- a top chart single by Metro Boomin and Future.

However, keeping aside the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake- a new trend can be seen emerging on the Internet. Artificial Intelligence or AI seems to be playing a spoil sport in the diss game between the two.

Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake: How’s AI Spoiling The Feud

Hip-hop fans thoroughly relish the diss tracks but of-late it sometimes gets difficult for them to know if the diss track released is real or not. Citing an example, a diss track called ‘One Shot’ was released in response to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Like That’ but it later turned out to be fake.

If this was not enough, Drake too took the help of AI when he dropped the diss track called ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ for Kendrick. The twist is, Drake had the audacity to use AI-generated Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. This did not go down well with the Tupac’s estate as they threatened to sue Drake if he did not pull the song down.

We can give another example where AI took over the diss tracks. A song called ‘Heart on My Sleeve’ impersonating Drake and the Weeknd surfaced on the web last year. It was later revealed that the song was posted by a musical creator called Ghostwriter. This also made the music lovers wonder the effects of technology on the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake: Best Lyrics From ‘Euphoria’ Diss

Kendrick Lamar’s six-minute long diss ‘Euphoria’ has left the Internet shaken. In the diss, the Compton legend questions Drake’s ethnicity, his fashion choices, how he knows nothing about being a father and even putting a question mark on his elongated career. We got you some of the best diss lyrics from Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria.’

“How I make music that electrify ’em, you make music that pacify ’em.”

“The famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid, and now spiraling/ You moving just like a degenerate, heavy antic, it’s feeling distasteful.”

“How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough/ How many more Black features ’til you finally feel that you Black enough/ I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

“Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish, n—a/ The crown is heavy, I’ll pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly.”

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak-dissing/ If I flight it’s gonna be direct.”

“Y’all think all of my life is rap/ That’s h– s–t, I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothing ’bout that.”

“I don’t like you poppin’ s–t at Pharrell/ For him, I inherit the beef/ Yeah, f–k all that pushin’ P, let me see you Pusha T/ You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me?”

Check Out Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ here:

Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake: Fan Reactions

Calling my coworkers office (major drake fan) just to play that new Kendrick diss so he can hear his #1 get destroyed truly warms my heart — Jose D (@Jizzfunk) May 1, 2024

I can’t quit going back to that Kendrick diss. I catch new shit every time. Yeah. Dot 1-0. — r͎e͎m͎ (@rembraandt) May 1, 2024

kendrick really raw asf. the layers to his diss… the most disrespectful poem i’ve ever read😭 — melina🇵🇸 (@mad3ofhoney) May 1, 2024

lotta people ignoring this line but I genuinely feel like there is a chance that Kendrick Lamar could drop another diss before Drake even responds pic.twitter.com/yuAFCQ89Tm — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) April 30, 2024

Kendrick really dropped 6 and a half minutes of Drake degradation on a peaceful Tuesday morning 😭 pic.twitter.com/SIzSxQ2hDM — Shemar-san 🪐 (@Rich_Decisionz) May 1, 2024

Must Read: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Review: Sincere Performances, Earnest Screenplay Power Compelling Comedy Drama

Also Read: ‘Billa’ Re-release: Director Vishnuvardhan Was Asked “Are You Serious?” When He Decided to Remake Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’ | Exclusive