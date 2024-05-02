Fans were thrilled as the highly anticipated debut single from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ was released on May 1. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song features the stylish star Allu Arjun himself. The song kicks off by celebrating Allu Arjun’s journey from an ordinary man to a renowned goon.

Its powerful lyrics vividly portray his character alongside others. With its infectious tune, the song is poised to dominate the music charts for days to come. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, Devi Shri Prasad has enlisted renowned singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind, and Timir Biswas to lend their voices for the respective versions. T-Series is responsible for the music release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The electrifying track, featuring catchy beats and the signature ‘Pushpa Raj’ swagger, is bound to become a party anthem, reigniting the frenzy that surrounded the first installment of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

Fan Reactions On Pushpa 2: The Rule First Single

#ShoeDropStep is here ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

#ShoeDropStep is here ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

& You all know the drill 🕺🕺 Dance with vibe to the #PushpaPushpa song 🔥#Pushpa2FirstSingle out now 💥 A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film’s first song. Composed by Chandra Bose and sung by Devi Sri Prasad, the song delves into Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, in the movie.

Earlier this month, the teaser of Pushpa 2 was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday, showcasing him adorned in a saree with his face adorned in blue and red hues. He sported elaborate traditional gold and flower jewellery while engaging in action scenes.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15, 2024, promising to continue the saga of the red-sander smuggler with enhanced action, drama, and entertainment.