Ad War Between BJP – Congress: Watch Telangana Congress' Latest Ad On Modi's 'Donkey Egg'

The Telangana Congress unveiled a fresh Lok Sabha poll advertisement on Thursday (May 2) taking aim at the Narendra Modi-led Centre for allegedly showing favoritism towards Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s home state, while neglecting Telangana.

Here’s the gist of the ad,

Sommu one – Soku one means this The Delhi Darbar steals the money of the people of Telangana and presents it as a debt to Gujarat. Telangana asked… National status for Palamuru – Ranga Reddy BJP has given… “Donkey Egg” Telangana asked… Railway Coach Factory. BJP has given… “Donkey Egg” Telangana asked… Bayyaram Steel Factory BJP has given… “Donkey Egg” Telangana asked… Distribution of stakes in Krishna and Godavari BJP has given… “Donkey Egg” Telangana asked… Medaram fair is given national status BJP has given… “Donkey Egg” BJP is an obstacle to the development of Telangana. A big “donkey egg” was given to Telangana during ten years of Modi rule.

Depicting the PM as a monarch presiding over the “Delhi Darbar,” the advertisement highlights Congress’ assertion of Telangana’s marginalization despite its significant contribution to the nation’s tax revenue.

Titled “Gadidha Guddu” (donkey egg) in Telugu, symbolizing “nil,” the ad aligns with the Karnataka Congress government’s “Chombu” campaign, accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to allocate funds for drought relief in Karnataka.

The video urges voters to rebuke the BJP’s treatment of Telangana by electing Congress representatives.

Telangana heads to the polls on May 13, according to the Election Commission of India’s schedule.