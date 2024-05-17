Latest Developments on Swati Maliwal's Molestation case

In the latest development of Swati Maliwal’s molestation case, on Thursday, Delhi police reached the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya sabha MP Swati Maliwal to seek details of the incident at the Delhi chief minister’s house.

An official told news agency ANI, “The police team left Swati Maliwal’s house after over four hours following a visit in connection with alleged assault by Delhi CM’s aide.”

Visuals of Delhi police and delhi bharatiya Janata party women’s wing president Richa pandey Mishra standing outside her house is circling ‘X’.

The Delhi Bharatiya janta party women’s wing president Richa Pandey Mishra also wrote to Swato Maliwal, “…We humbly request you to give complete details of this incident to the Police so that stringent action can be taken against the accused. Judicial procedure is essential to ensure that such incidents do not recur…”

What is the case?

At Monday the Delhi Police said that it received a call at 9:34 am claiming that she had been assaulted.

The woman is Swati Maliwal, AAP’s Rajya sabha MP. According to sources, Maliwal went to CM’s house and then she got sexually molested by Bibhav Kumar. This has been confirmed by the Delhi police.

