CM Eknath Shinde's Luggage Checked By The Election Commission Of India, WATCH

In the latest development, the Election Commission of India jumped on to check the luggage of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Nashik, Maharashtra. As soon as the Chief Minister’s chopper landed at the city’s Nilgiri helipad today (May 16) the police started to check the luggage. As per the report, there were two luggage in the helicopter with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After the checking only clothes, medicines, and essential items were found but no cash.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s luggage was checked by Election Commission officers in Panchavati, Nashik. pic.twitter.com/1v1sBkNe4p — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

Sanjay Raut had Made Allegations

A couple of days prior, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde transported bags filled with cash to Nashik via helicopter. However, the Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has refuted this allegation.

He quoted on X, “The moment the Chief Minister brought food! Night games in Nashik. Just rain… Why are the police carrying such heavy bags for a two-hour tour? Which goods reached Nashik? The Election Commission is conducting unnecessary blockades and searches. Official bag distribution begins in Maharashtra.”

