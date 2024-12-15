Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in December 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In November, Megan sued Gramz for cyberstalking and creating deepfake pornography, alleging these actions caused her emotional harm.

In her Amazon Prime documentary In Her Words, Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of relentlessly harassing her before he was convicted of shooting her. Now, the rapper believes that Lanez continues to intimidate her from prison, allegedly with the help of vlogger Milagro Gramz.

On December 11, legal reporter Meghann Cuniff shared that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, reportedly hired Gramz, also known as Milagro Cooper, to spread false and damaging information about Megan. Gramz is said to act as Lanez’s “mouthpiece” and amplify his claims.

Megan’s legal team suspects that Lanez is using jail phone calls to orchestrate harassment against her. As a result, her attorneys have issued a subpoena to the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation to access the calls.

Who is Milagro Gramz?

In one call, Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, are allegedly heard discussing Cooper’s involvement in a campaign to harass Megan online. The Petersons are also said to have expressed confidence that Megan wouldn’t be able to prove that Lanez was paying Gramz for the harassment.

The legal filing accuses Gramz of engaging in outrageous conduct by collaborating with Megan’s convicted assailant to amplify Lanez’s unfounded claims, causing Megan emotional distress.

Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Cooper, also known as Milagro Gramz, accusing her of cyberstalking, causing emotional distress, and spreading “altered sexual depictions” by sharing deepfake pornography images of the rapper.

he lawsuit, filed in Florida’s Southern District Court on Wednesday and reported by USA TODAY on Thursday, claims that Cooper carried out a long-running campaign of harassment and cyberbullying on behalf of Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson).

Cooper’s X (formerly Twitter) account has been suspended, and her Instagram account may have been deleted or deactivated.

In response, Cooper’s legal team, from the California nonprofit Unite the People Inc., issued a statement on Thursday denying the accusations, calling them “false claims” aimed at silencing the blogger’s coverage of the Tory Lanez case.

As part of the lawsuit, a petition posted by Cooper in September calling for Lanez’s release is referenced. The lawsuit also notes that, on Sunday, Cooper tweeted a claim that the gun involved in the shooting had “gone missing,” despite the lawsuit asserting that the weapon remains with the Los Angeles Police Department.

