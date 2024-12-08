Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Ten People Injured As Police Officer On Motorcycle Crashes Into Crowd At California Parade

Ten people were injured by a police officer on a motorcycle who lost control during the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. The officer, riding and reportedly doing a wheelie, crashed into several spectators, forcing officials to stop the event for more than an hour.

Ten People Injured As Police Officer On Motorcycle Crashes Into Crowd At California Parade

A tragic accident was reported on Saturday evening at the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade where ten people were injured as a police traffic officer reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into bystanders. The incident happened during a popular holiday parade, which typically attracts between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators in Palm Springs, California.

The authorities and eyewitnesses report that the policeman was allegedly attempting to perform a wheelie on his motorcycle when he lost control and slid into the crowd of parade-goers. The crash brought an abrupt halt to the festive event, which is known for its holiday cheer and elaborate floats decorated with lights.

Emergency responders, including those participating in the parade, rushed to the scene to assist the injured. Ambulances and fire trucks, still sporting holiday lights, were also on the scene.

All ten injured people were taken to local hospitals immediately. Fortunately, no one’s injuries were deemed life-threatening. The officer involved in the accident was also taken to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, he may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist. Authorities did not immediately release the officer’s name.

Parade Disrupted For An Hour

The parade, which had been drawing large crowds, was temporarily halted for over an hour following the accident. Witnesses reported the officer performing stunts on his motorcycle before losing control. The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway, with the California Highway Patrol taking the lead. Authorities are also seeking any witness videos that might provide further details on the crash.

Statements From Local Governments

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills made statements on social media regretting the accident and its injurious effects to people being protected. City officials, while assuring the public that all things are being done to understand why such a thing occurred, told the public that there was an in-depth investigation about the cause of the accident.

The California Highway Patrol is continuing with investigations on the case while local officials are collecting information from other sources. The authorities also requested any videos captured by the witness during the event since they aim to reconstruct the incident leading to the crash.

Filed under

Breaking news california World news

