Monday, December 9, 2024
Indian Embassy In Damascus Active Amid Assad Regime’s Fall: Report

Indian Embassy in Damascus has been open since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime amidst the political turbulence in Syria. The Indian embassy in Damascus has been in touch with all Indians currently in Syria. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the embassy remained fully functional during the ongoing political upheaval in Syria.

Indian Embassy Assures Safety

The MEA has assured that the embassy is actively working to assist Indian citizens in this hour of uncertainty. A spokesperson from the ministry said, “Our Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, Syria. The embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe. The embassy remains available to assist Indian nationals in Syria.” This assurance has brought a feeling of security to Indians amidst the escalating crisis.

Collapse Of Assad’s Regime Sparks Unrest

The dramatic fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government has thrown Syria into chaos. The fall of the regime, once deemed impossible, was brought about by a rapid offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militant group previously known as the Al-Nusra Front. This shift has left a power vacuum, with the political landscape in the country now fragile and uncertain.

Now that the regime of Assad is collapsing, rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, otherwise known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, has formed a transitional government. Nevertheless, serious questions have been brought about by HTS’s dark history of extremism concerning whether it can actually hold the country together and function amid such a fractured and war-ravaged landscape. Foreign players like Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Israel make it even more complicated in further pursuit of their strategic interests.

The Indian government has stressed its commitment to closely watching the situation in Syria. Indian citizens have been cautioned to stay in touch with the embassy for support and information.

