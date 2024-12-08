‘End Of Assad’s Regime Is Historic For Middle East’: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The recent collapse of Assad in Syria represents a moment for the Middle East, either an opportunity or a risky moment according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The recent collapse of Assad in Syria represents a moment for the Middle East, either an opportunity or a risky moment according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is as Netanyahu spoke and extended peace to Syria communities, mainly Druze, Kurds, Christians and other willing Muslims that could co-exist with Israel.

This collapse is a direct result of our decisive actions against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad’s key supporters,” Netanyahu stated, emphasizing Israel’s role in triggering the chain reaction that led to the regime’s downfall.

He also referred to the failure of the 1974 Separation of Forces agreement between Israel and Syria, which had ensured stable conditions for decades. As a reaction, the Israel army has seized temporarily abandoned Syrian military positions close to the border, in order not to let hostile forces establish themselves there.

Netanyahu assured that Israel looks forward to peaceful relations with nascent powers in Syria but underscored readiness to act decisively to protect sovereignty and borders if necessary. “Our goal is peace, but our duty is defense,” he declared.

Quoting on the social media handle X, he said, “This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel.”

He adds, “This collapse is a direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad’s main supporters. It set off a chain reaction of all those who want to free themselves from this tyranny and its suppression. But it also means we have to take action against possible threats. One of them is the collapse of the Separation of Forces agreement from 1974 between Israel and Syria. This agreement held for 50 years. Last night it collapsed. The Syrian army abandoned its positions. We gave the Israeli army the order to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel. This is a temporary defensive position until a suitable arrangement is found. We’re going to follow events very carefully. If we can establish neighbourly relations and peaceful relations with the new forces emerging in Syria, that’s our desire. But if we do not, we’ll do whatever it takes to defend the State of Israel and the border of Israel…”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, “This is a historic day for the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. We send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border… pic.twitter.com/aUEY7VGUW2 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

Also Read: Syria Civil War: Video Of Rebels Inside Assad’s House And Smashish Family Pictures