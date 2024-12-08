Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Syria Civil War: Video Of Rebels Inside Assad’s House And Smashish Family Pictures

The opposition forces stormed Damascus on Sunday morning, marking the greatest threat to the regime of Assad since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

Syria Civil War: Video Of Rebels Inside Assad’s House And Smashish Family Pictures

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, marking the end of a 50-year rule. The opposition forces stormed Damascus on Sunday morning, marking the greatest threat to the regime of Assad since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

The Syrian opposition said it had entered the capital with no army deployments in their way. The swift progress has sent waves throughout the area, as Lebanon and Jordan closed their borders with Syria. Lebanon limited movement to a single road connecting Beirut to Damascus, while Jordan sealed one of its major border crossing points.

Rebels Enter Assad’s House And Smashes Family Pictures

Meanwhile, demonstrators brought down a statue of Assad’s father, the former president Hafez al-Assad, in the Jaramana neighborhood of Damascus. Video footage has also emerged of Syrians within Assad’s mansion, smashing family photos hanging on the walls.

During the Doha Summit, the UN special envoy for Syria met with eight key countries on Saturday to discuss the crisis. The envoy has asked for urgent talks in Geneva for an orderly political transition.

According to flight trackers, the very last plane that took off before this airport was seized was Syria’s Illyushin76, which departed flight number Syrian Air 9218. It was said that there was President Assad on board. Then after flying east, it changed north in direction, and its signal eventually disappeared over Homs.

Also Read: Syria Crisis: Did President Bashar al-Assad’s Plane Crash ? Rebels Takes Over Media, WATCH

