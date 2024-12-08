Syria Crisis: Did President Bashar al-Assad’s Plane Crash ? Rebels Takes Over Media, WATCH

In a post shared on the social media handle X, suggests that he fled from a flight that was shot down.

Amid the sudden disappearance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from the capital Damascus, speculation are coming up stating that Assad fled to escape from the rebel infiltrators.

The post read, “Unconfirmed information is being circulated about the sudden descent of the plane that was reportedly carrying Assad after it disappeared from radar and dropped suddenly from an altitude of over 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters in a few minutes, just outside Lebanese airspace north of Akkar. 3D flight radar data of the plane suspected of carrying Bashar al-Assad indicates that it crashed. The Syrian Air IL-76 aircraft’s altitude dropped suddenly, and it seems it was shot down.”

Did Bashar al-Assad’s Plane Crash?

Unconfirmed information is being circulated about the sudden descent of the plane that was reportedly carrying Assad after it disappeared from radar and dropped suddenly from…

Video Of Al Qaeda/HTS Militants Officially Claim Damascus Seizure

A Syrian military source informed Reuters that the national army command had notified officers of the fall of Bashar Assad’s government.

Al Qaeda-affiliated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants officially announced their seizure of Damascus and claimed control over Syria through social media. A circulating video shows militants taking over the state television network.