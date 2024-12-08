Viral Video: Assad’s Palace Looted By Syrians After His Sudden Exit

Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule in Syria came to an abrupt end as he fled the country, leaving citizens to storm his Presidential Palace. As opposition forces, including al-Qaeda affiliates, took control of Damascus and Homs, Syrians celebrated by toppling Assad's statues and chanting for freedom.

In a dramatic turn of events, the 24-year-long reign of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad ended as he fled the country. Opposition forces entered Damascus with minimal resistance, seizing control of the capital. According to reports from two senior military officials, Assad left the city aboard an aircraft, heading to an undisclosed location. As the Syrian leader made his exit, the streets of Damascus saw an outpouring of citizens storming the Presidential Palace.

Footage shared across social media platforms, particularly on X, showed large crowds looting Assad’s palace. One user shared a video captioned, “Syrians entered Assad’s palace and began looting his personal belongings.” Another shared, “Citizens enter Assad’s ‘People’s Palace’ after his ouster.” The videos quickly spread, symbolizing a significant shift in Syria’s political landscape.

This change of power was accompanied by the destruction of Assad’s statues, with reports of them being toppled in Damascus and throughout the country. The toppling of statues in Homs, a city at the heart of the Syrian revolution, became a deeply symbolic moment. One user remarked, “Assad’s statue was toppled in Homs after the rebels took control, facing little resistance. Homs is regarded as the capital of the Syrian revolution.”

As opposition forces gained control, including groups linked to al-Qaeda, they swiftly captured state media facilities in Damascus. Their aim was to broadcast a victory announcement over Assad, marking a significant turning point in the conflict. In the streets, residents celebrated the fall of Assad, chanting, “Assad is gone, Homs is free!” and “Long live Syria, down with Bashar al-Assad!”

This victory was further cemented with the fall of Homs, a strategic city that connects Damascus to the government-controlled coastal areas. Homs surrendered to the rebels after just one day of combat, signaling the government’s weakened position. Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the al-Qaeda-affiliated Tahrir al-Sham, declared that the rebels were now poised to control the entire country, stating, “The end of the criminal regime is near.”

This significant development in Syria’s civil war has been met with both jubilation and caution, as the country’s future remains uncertain with Assad’s departure and the rise of opposition forces. The situation in Syria is now at a pivotal moment, with the opposition seeking to consolidate power across the nation.

