Taapsee Pannu Reveals Secret Court Marriage With Mathias Boe In 2023: Here’s What She Said

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in a private court marriage in December 2023. Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Taapsee clarified that her marriage took place last year, contrary to public belief that it occurred this year. She added that the couple celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony in March 2024 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Taapsee emphasized the couple’s decision to keep their marriage private. She shared, “People didn’t know about our wedding because we didn’t make a formal announcement. Our anniversary is coming up soon. If I hadn’t spoken about it today, no one would have known.”

The wedding ceremony in Udaipur was attended by close friends and family, including celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, and Pavail Gulati. Taapsee and Mathias, who dated for nearly a decade, opted for a simple celebration.

Why Taapsee Values Privacy in Her Personal Life

Taapsee shed light on her approach to keeping a balance between her personal and professional life. She explained, “I’ve seen how overexposure of personal life in professional circles can affect both aspects negatively. Maintaining a clear boundary helps me avoid unnecessary stress and focus better on my work.”

In an earlier interview with Brides Today in January 2023, Taapsee revealed her preference for a drama-free wedding. She expressed her desire for a single-day celebration in subtle colors, avoiding late-night rituals, as she wanted her personal life to be peaceful, contrasting her busy professional life.

Taapsee’s most recent film, Khel Khel Mein (2024), a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz, also starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. While she has not announced her next project yet, fans eagerly await her upcoming ventures.

