Sunday, December 15, 2024
Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here's How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump's Election Win- WATCH!

On the subject of Trump potentially returning to office, Rock pointed out that the U.S. has had bad presidents in the past, making light of the situation with, “I mean, you know what country we live in.”

Chris Rock shared his views on current events during his opening monologue as the host of the December 14 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The 59-year-old comedian addressed a range of topics, from the allegations involving Diddy to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s fight, and even touched on Luigi Mangione. He then turned his attention to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Rock joked, “It’s been a bad year for my people. Blacks,” referencing Kamala Harris’s election loss and the Tyson-Paul fight. He expressed his dislike for Jake Paul, quipping, “Who’s he gonna fight next? Morgan Freeman?”

Rock also humorously imagined the impact of Trump’s immigration policies, joking, “J.Lo’s gonna marry Ben again, just so she can stay in the country,” and added, “I know she’s not Mexican, but Trump don’t know that.”

The episode featured musical guest Gracie Abrams, marking her debut performance on the show.

Next week, SNL will be hosted by Martin Short with musical guest Hozier. The previous episode was hosted by Paul Mescal, who turned his new film Gladiator II into a musical inspired by Wicked.

