Ariana Grande’s Tweet From 2011 Of Manifesting A Role In Wicked Is NOW Going Viral- Check Post Here!

Host Jimmy Fallon, 49, brought up a 2011 tweet from Grande, where she expressed her aspiration to play the role. Holding up a printed version of the post, Fallon read aloud, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want to play Glinda at some point in my life!"

Ariana Grande, 30, joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 6, to discuss her portrayal of Glinda in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway sensation Wicked.

Ariana Grande Manifesting Her Dream Role

Host Jimmy Fallon, 49, brought up a 2011 tweet from Grande, where she expressed her aspiration to play the role. Holding up a printed version of the post, Fallon read aloud, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want to play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”

As the audience erupted in cheers, Fallon excitedly declared, “You did it!” Grande responded, describing the experience as surreal. She shared how meaningful it was to finally share the project with the world, which had been a part of her and co-star Cynthia Erivo’s lives daily during production.

Grande praised Erivo, 37, calling her “brilliant” and noted how the duo had devoted themselves to the film for an extended period. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they’ve received since the trailer’s release, adding that the love from fans has been deeply moving.

Grande stars alongside Erivo in the adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which inspired the blockbuster Broadway musical.

Fans were recently reminded of her aspirations when a 2013 video resurfaced, showcasing Grande expressing her desire to embody the iconic character.

Ariana Grande Manifesting Again In 2013

In the resurfaced YouTube clip, which emerged as Wicked garners global praise, Grande candidly shares her ambition to play Glinda in the musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The video, recorded during an appearance on KiddNation, captures the moment host Kidd Kraddick asked the singer which of the two leads—Glinda or Elphaba—she would prefer to portray.

Without hesitation, Grande enthusiastically answered, “Glinda, for sure.” Although she admitted it might be more fun to sing Elphaba’s parts, her passion for Glinda was undeniable, visible in both her words and demeanor.

The video dates back to a pivotal year for Grande, as she transitioned from Nickelodeon star to rising pop artist in 2013. That same year, she collaborated with MIKA on the track Popular, a song inspired by Wicked’s original score.

Grande’s connection to the musical deepened in 2018 when she performed a heartfelt cover of The Wizard and I during NBC’s 15th-anniversary celebration of Wicked.

Despite Wicked receiving a production update in 2020 from composer Stephen Schwartz, who confirmed progress to Entertainment Weekly, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming.

The movie has since been brought to life with an all-star cast, including Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, a role she has cherished for years, is now a reality, captivating audiences with her magical performance in one of Broadway’s most beloved tales.