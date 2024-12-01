Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Selena Gomez Once Crumpled A ‘Marry Justin Please’ Fan Poster On Stage Leaving The Audience Stunned- WATCH!

During a concert in 2016, Selena Gomez’s patience was tested when a fan held up a sign that read, “MARRY JUSTIN PLEASE.” According to a publication, Selena noticed the sign and requested it be passed to her on stage.

Selena Gomez, celebrated as one of the biggest R&B artists with a global fanbase, has often found herself in the spotlight for her personal life, particularly her past relationship with Justin Bieber. Although their romance ended in 2014, lingering fan comments about their relationship have occasionally frustrated the singer, as demonstrated during a memorable incident at one of her 2016 concerts.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating in 2011, embarking on an on-again, off-again relationship that officially ended in 2014. Despite their split, fans continued to associate the two, even years after their breakup. In 2018, Justin married model Hailey Bieber, but Selena’s connection to him remained a topic of conversation among fans and the media.

Selena Gomez: The 2016 Concert Incident

During a concert in 2016, Selena Gomez’s patience was tested when a fan held up a sign that read, “MARRY JUSTIN PLEASE.” According to a publication, Selena noticed the sign and requested it be passed to her on stage. To the audience’s surprise, she crumpled the poster and tossed it aside mid-performance, making her displeasure clear.

The fan who created the sign later clarified, “It was written there at the concert. My sister is a huge Justin and Selena fan, and when Selena called her forward, it made her so embarrassed. She was shaking when she returned. Regardless, the show was amazing. Selena is still one of our favorites.”

Selena Gomez Shutting Down Justin Bieber Questions

Around the same time, Selena opened up about the challenges of her personal life overshadowing her work. She admitted, “I would try to promote something I loved, and the entire interview would be about my personal life. I would leave feeling defeated and embarrassed but always made sure to smile because I wasn’t going to let them get to me.”

Selena has been vocal about wanting to move past the topic of her relationship with Justin. In an interview, she firmly stated, “Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that, and him.”

Despite the constant chatter about her past, Selena has continued to focus on her music and acting career. The 2016 incident serves as a reminder of the singer’s determination to maintain boundaries while staying committed to her fans and craft.

ALSO READ: WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret 

