Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

Sheen, known for his roles in Two and a Half Men and Wall Street, has had a tumultuous personal life, including public struggles with substance abuse and multiple marriages. He assured viewers that his ex-wives and children are HIV-negative.

WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

Actor Charlie Sheen disclosed in an interview with NBC’s Today show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive approximately four years ago. Speaking with host Matt Lauer, Sheen explained his decision to go public, stating, “I’m here to admit that I am in fact HIV-positive.” He aimed to counteract damaging rumors and misinformation about his condition, which he said were harming others.

Sheen shared that his diagnosis came after experiencing severe health symptoms, including cluster headaches and night sweats. “After a series of tests, the doctors informed me of my condition,” he said. Describing the revelation as life-altering, he called it “a hard three letters to absorb.”

Charlie Sheen- Victim of Extortion?

The actor revealed that a number of people he confided in exploited his situation, demanding large sums of money to keep his diagnosis a secret. Over the years, Sheen admitted to paying out millions of dollars, including to a prostitute who threatened to leak a photo of his medication. He declared during the interview, “Not after today, I’m not [paying anyone anymore].”

Sheen’s doctor, Dr. Robert Huizenga of UCLA, joined the interview to clarify that Sheen does not have AIDS. Huizenga explained that while HIV compromises the immune system, AIDS is the final stage of the disease, marked by severe infections and cancers. Sheen, he noted, is “healthy” and showing no such symptoms.

Sheen has been taking an effective antiviral regimen since his diagnosis, consisting of four daily pills. These medications have suppressed the virus to undetectable levels in his body. Although Sheen said he had two instances of unprotected sex under medical supervision, his doctor emphasized that while transmission risk is “incredibly low” in such cases, it is not entirely zero.

Life with HIV

Experts stress the importance of adhering to treatment to prevent the virus from mutating or spreading. Dr. Stephen Boswell of Boston’s Fenway Health highlighted that with early detection and consistent care, individuals with HIV can live near-normal lifespans.

Sheen, known for his roles in Two and a Half Men and Wall Street, has had a tumultuous personal life, including public struggles with substance abuse and multiple marriages. He assured viewers that his ex-wives and children are HIV-negative.

By speaking out, Sheen hopes to end extortion attempts and encourage open conversations about HIV. “It’s no longer a death sentence,” he said, expressing gratitude for modern medicine and his ongoing recovery.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Filed under

celebrity news Charlie Sheen HIV Trending news world aids day

Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Three Dead, Flights Disrupted, Army Deployed

Cyclone Fengal Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Three Dead, Flights Disrupted, Army Deployed

UAE National Day: Best Spots To Watch Grand Fireworks In Dubai And Abu Dhabi To Celebrate Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day: Best Spots To Watch Grand Fireworks In Dubai And Abu Dhabi To...

UAE’s 53rd National Day: Free Parking Announced In Dubai And Sharjah- Check Dates Here!

UAE’s 53rd National Day: Free Parking Announced In Dubai And Sharjah- Check Dates Here!

SHOCKING REVELATION: Indian Railways Admits Blankets Are Washed Only Twice A Month!

SHOCKING REVELATION: Indian Railways Admits Blankets Are Washed Only Twice A Month!

Pakistan Claims Security Forces Used ‘No Live Ammunition’ During PTI Protest

Pakistan Claims Security Forces Used ‘No Live Ammunition’ During PTI Protest

Entertainment

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London- Here’s The Truth!

Late Swami Om Once Claimed Salman Khan Has AIDS And Is Secretly Married In London-

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids Again Amid Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

This Is How A ‘Desperate’ Brad Pitt Is Planning To Get Close To His Kids

Pushpa 2: The Rule Set To Release – Find Out How Ticket Prices Surge In Your City!

Pushpa 2: The Rule Set To Release – Find Out How Ticket Prices Surge In

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox