WORLD AIDS DAY: Charlie Sheen Once Revealed He Paid A Prostitute In Millions To Keep His HIV Diagnosis A Secret

Sheen, known for his roles in Two and a Half Men and Wall Street, has had a tumultuous personal life, including public struggles with substance abuse and multiple marriages. He assured viewers that his ex-wives and children are HIV-negative.

Actor Charlie Sheen disclosed in an interview with NBC’s Today show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive approximately four years ago. Speaking with host Matt Lauer, Sheen explained his decision to go public, stating, “I’m here to admit that I am in fact HIV-positive.” He aimed to counteract damaging rumors and misinformation about his condition, which he said were harming others.

Sheen shared that his diagnosis came after experiencing severe health symptoms, including cluster headaches and night sweats. “After a series of tests, the doctors informed me of my condition,” he said. Describing the revelation as life-altering, he called it “a hard three letters to absorb.”

Charlie Sheen- Victim of Extortion?

The actor revealed that a number of people he confided in exploited his situation, demanding large sums of money to keep his diagnosis a secret. Over the years, Sheen admitted to paying out millions of dollars, including to a prostitute who threatened to leak a photo of his medication. He declared during the interview, “Not after today, I’m not [paying anyone anymore].”

Sheen’s doctor, Dr. Robert Huizenga of UCLA, joined the interview to clarify that Sheen does not have AIDS. Huizenga explained that while HIV compromises the immune system, AIDS is the final stage of the disease, marked by severe infections and cancers. Sheen, he noted, is “healthy” and showing no such symptoms.

Sheen has been taking an effective antiviral regimen since his diagnosis, consisting of four daily pills. These medications have suppressed the virus to undetectable levels in his body. Although Sheen said he had two instances of unprotected sex under medical supervision, his doctor emphasized that while transmission risk is “incredibly low” in such cases, it is not entirely zero.

Life with HIV

Experts stress the importance of adhering to treatment to prevent the virus from mutating or spreading. Dr. Stephen Boswell of Boston’s Fenway Health highlighted that with early detection and consistent care, individuals with HIV can live near-normal lifespans.

By speaking out, Sheen hopes to end extortion attempts and encourage open conversations about HIV. “It’s no longer a death sentence,” he said, expressing gratitude for modern medicine and his ongoing recovery.

