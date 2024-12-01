Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa thrilled her Mumbai show by belting out a viral mashup of her hit Levitating with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah. The crowd went into a frenzy, and fans simply couldn't stop praising this magical moment shared on stage.

Dua Lipa’s much-awaited performance in Mumbai on Saturday evening turned into an unforgettable spectacle when the global pop sensation merged her hit song Levitating with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from the 1999 film Baadshah. Fans had joked about this mashup for months, ever since the viral meme circulated online, imagining what it would be like if the two songs were brought together.

But they didn’t have much time to wait for it to unfold in real life. Dua Lipa herself came out to present the fan-requested mashup, sending the entire crowd into a frenzy.

Viral Moments From Mumbai Concert

Footage from the concert soon flooded social media, as fans expressed their excitement and enthusiasm over the unexpected but epic mashup. One video featured Dua Lipa blending her track Levitating with the beats of the familiar Woh Ladki Jo, creating an electric atmosphere that thrilled both her international and desi fans.

“Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki,” one enthusiastic social media user shared, while another posted, “So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style. Wish SRK was there too!” A fan shared a video on Instagram, calling it “pure iconic, goddess vibes!”

Dua Lipa’s Fondness for Shah Rukh Khan Dua Lipa’s tribute to Shah Rukh Khan is not a surprise, as the British-Albanian singer has long expressed her admiration for the Bollywood superstar. In 2019, during her visit to India, Dua had the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh, and the two posed for a memorable photograph. SRK later shared the picture on his Instagram, praising Dua’s charm and incredible voice.

He wrote, “I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage.”

The Star-Studded Audience that Attended Dua Lipa‘s Concert The concert in Mumbai drew celebrities from all walks of life, including the who’s who, such as Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, and Namrata Shirodkar. Dua arrived earlier in the week in Mumbai and on Thursday evening was spotted at a cozy dinner with her actor boyfriend Callum Turner. In the viral videos that the paparazzi released, Dua and Callum were seen walking hand-in-hand into their car, both flashing wide smiles. Dua was looking quite chic in an all-black outfit that added to her effortlessly stylish image.

