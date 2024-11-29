The global pop sensation, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and wasted no time exploring the city, went on a date night with boyfriend.

Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is making headlines in Mumbai ahead of her performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) on November 30.

The global pop sensation, known for hits like Levitating and Don’t Start Now, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and wasted no time exploring the city.

The 29-year-old singer was spotted dining at Veronica’s, a popular restaurant in Bandra, with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. Videos shared on social media showed the couple stepping out of their car hand-in-hand, dressed in matching black ensembles. Dua’s chic outfit drew attention, while fans and paparazzi captured the moment outside the restaurant.

📹 | @DUALIPA and Callum Turner out for dinner in Mumbai, India tonight! (Via voompla and filmygyan) pic.twitter.com/Ww3jgzpvh7 — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 28, 2024

📹 | @DUALIPA and Callum Turner leaving dinner in Mumbai, India last night (Via voompla, filmgyan and Zoom_News_India) pic.twitter.com/wOKJSIIgFd — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 29, 2024

Earlier that day, Dua was photographed at the airport in a casual yellow T-shirt and baggy pants. Fans greeted her enthusiastically, chanting her name as she made her way to the car.

📹 | @DUALIPA arriving in Mumbai, India today! (Via varindertchawla and buzzz_spotting) pic.twitter.com/PiblP4SGQD — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 28, 2024

Dua Lipa is set to headline the ZFIC 2024 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The concert will also feature Indian artists such as Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. In a statement announcing the concert in August, Dua expressed her excitement about returning to India. “The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November,” she wrote on social media.

This isn’t her first visit to India. Dua celebrated New Year 2024 with her family in the country, exploring destinations like Delhi and Rajasthan. Reflecting on her trip, she shared her gratitude for the hospitality and cultural richness she experienced.

India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! 💛 more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024

