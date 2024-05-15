Amit Shah Alleges Arvind Kejriwal's Campaign Remark Constitutes Contempt Of Supreme Court

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has raised serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of contempt of the Supreme Court. Shah’s remarks come in response to Kejriwal’s recent comments during his Lok Sabha election campaign, which Shah asserts amount to a clear violation of the apex court’s directives.

The controversy stems from Kejriwal’s statement, where he suggested that his return to jail would depend on the voting outcome in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for his party, remarked that if people vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he would not have to go back to jail.

Amit Shah condemned Kejriwal’s statement, labeling it as a misuse of the Supreme Court’s verdict. Shah highlighted the seriousness of the matter, emphasizing that the judiciary’s decisions should not be exploited for political gains. He called for a scrutiny of the court’s ruling to determine if it had been misused.

The Enforcement Directorate’s opposition to Kejriwal’s bail further complicates the situation. The agency argued against his release for election campaigning, citing the absence of precedent for such a decision. Despite the Supreme Court’s interim relief, Kejriwal faces the prospect of returning to Tihar Jail following the conclusion of the election process.

In addition to the legal implications, Shah also referenced another controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s aide allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. By bringing up this incident, Shah suggested that Kejriwal is currently entangled in multiple controversies, further intensifying the political environment.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, defended his remarks during his campaign, asserting that his potential return to jail hinges on the electoral outcome. He urged voters to support the AAP, emphasizing his government’s achievements in education and healthcare as reasons for his imprisonment.

The exchange between Shah and Kejriwal underscores the heightened political tensions in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. With both sides vigorously defending their positions, the controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s remarks and the subsequent allegations of contempt of court are likely to remain at the forefront of political discourse in the region.

