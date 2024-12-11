Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

The event faced significant challenges even before it began. Polish authorities threatened to arrest participants, forcing organizers to move the championship to a secret warehouse location.

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old OnlyFans content creator, has set an ambitious new goal to surpass the current world record for the most intimate encounters in a single day. Following her recent achievement of engaging with 101 men in one day, Lily now plans to break the existing record of 919, set by adult film star Lisa Sparks in 2004.

Determined to make a mark in the adult entertainment industry, Lily has announced her intention to take on the bold challenge of sleeping with over 1,000 men within 24 hours. Unlike her previous endeavour, she has emphasized that this new attempt will involve clearer boundaries and guidelines.

The record Lily hopes to break was established by Lisa Sparks during the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship held in Warsaw, Poland. Sparks’ accomplishment has remained unchallenged for nearly two decades, setting the bar high for anyone attempting to outdo her.

Adult film star Lisa Sparks shocked many when she broke a unique world record in 2004 at the Third Annual World Gangbang Championship. Sparks set the record for having intimate relations with the most men in a single day, an astounding 919 participants, during the event in Warsaw, Poland.

Lisa’s record-breaking feat involved back-to-back encounters with 919 men in just one day. While this might seem almost impossible to comprehend, the record still holds. Sparks managed this with the help of event organizers, who ensured the participants were ready when it was their turn.

Competing against two other women in the championship, Lisa surpassed her closest rival by 21 participants, ultimately securing her place in history.

Looking back, Sparks has expressed mixed feelings about the event. On her website, she candidly shared that it remains her biggest regret in over 21 years in the adult entertainment industry.

“To be completely transparent, this event is the one thing I regret doing in my career,” she wrote. “It was the only job I ever agreed to purely for financial reasons. While I enjoy performing, this event was chaotic and far from what I envisioned.”

Behind the Scenes: Controversy and Secrecy

The event faced significant challenges even before it began. Polish authorities threatened to arrest participants, forcing organizers to move the championship to a secret warehouse location.

Lisa also revealed that the chaotic nature of the event left her disheartened, though she was relieved to return home without legal trouble. Interestingly, the championship’s notoriety even led to her Wikipedia page being removed, though she remains uncertain why.

The previous record, set in 2003, involved 759 participants. While Lisa’s achievement remains unmatched, she now reflects on it with regret, preferring to focus on more meaningful aspects of her career.

In a lighter note, Lisa shared one positive takeaway from her time in Poland: “I had the best Italian food of my life there, which was unexpected.”