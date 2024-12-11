Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Victoria police have announced that the intersection will remain closed indefinitely as investigations and cleanup efforts continue. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion, but the situation has resulted in significant delays for commuters.

A small plane crashed into three vehicles near the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mockingbird Lane in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, police reported. The accident happened around 3 p.m., causing a huge commotion in the area.

The authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were injuries to the occupants of the plane or the vehicle passengers. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to secure the scene and assess the situation.

Victoria police have announced that the intersection will remain closed indefinitely as investigations and cleanup efforts continue. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion, but the situation has resulted in significant delays for commuters.

Plane Crash in Victoria, Texas right outside of Victoria East High School. So far we know that 3 cars were hit. Please keep these people and their families in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kMAkwhlrVS — Aiden C (@RedTex1690) December 11, 2024

“Please plan alternative routes as we work to manage the ongoing traffic disruptions in the area,” the police said in a statement.

🚨 #BREAKING . Small plane crashes on the interstate in Victoria, Texas. pic.twitter.com/Fg2kIEZQkn — United Alerts (@unitedalerts) December 11, 2024

Impact On Local Schools

The accident happened shortly after dismissal time from Victoria East High School, which delayed several parents who were picking up the students. School authorities said they have informed families regarding the delay and asked everyone to be patient as it normalizes.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing and more details are expected. Stay tuned for updates about this story.

