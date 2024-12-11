Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Victoria police have announced that the intersection will remain closed indefinitely as investigations and cleanup efforts continue. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion, but the situation has resulted in significant delays for commuters.

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

A small plane crashed into three vehicles near the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mockingbird Lane in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, police reported. The accident happened around 3 p.m., causing a huge commotion in the area.

The authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were injuries to the occupants of the plane or the vehicle passengers. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to secure the scene and assess the situation.

Victoria police have announced that the intersection will remain closed indefinitely as investigations and cleanup efforts continue. Traffic diversions have been put in place to ease congestion, but the situation has resulted in significant delays for commuters.

Watch the video here:

“Please plan alternative routes as we work to manage the ongoing traffic disruptions in the area,” the police said in a statement.

Impact On Local Schools

The accident happened shortly after dismissal time from Victoria East High School, which delayed several parents who were picking up the students. School authorities said they have informed families regarding the delay and asked everyone to be patient as it normalizes.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing and more details are expected. Stay tuned for updates about this story.

ALSO READ | Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Filed under

Breaking news Victoria Victoria Plane Crash World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Rift Between Centre And Punjab On RDF Funds Eases, After Finance minister Meets AAP MP Over Widening Escalation On Pending Dues To State

Rift Between Centre And Punjab On RDF Funds Eases, After Finance minister Meets AAP MP...

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox