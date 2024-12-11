Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian forces are now 2 miles from the key Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, with reports confirming advances and destruction of Ukrainian positions. As the city is now under increased threat, gas supply disruptions are inevitable, and fierce battles continue on the frontlines.

Russian forces have made considerable advances and are now positioned just three kilometers (1.9 miles) from the vital eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. DeepState, the Ukrainian mapping service, claims that such rapid progress is worrying because Russian troops have already destroyed or captured Ukrainian positions near the city.

As the battle intensifies, the city finds itself in the crossfire of a critical military confrontation that may alter the course of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

According to the latest report, Ukrainian military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn confirmed that Russian forces are conducting offensive operations against the Ukrainian fortifications in the Pokrovsk sector. “The enemy attacked our fortifications west of Vidrodzennia village, south of Novotroitske.

As a result of prolonged fighting, two of our positions were destroyed and one was lost,” Voloshyn said in televised comments. The city’s defense forces are under immense pressure, and the fighting continues unabated as Russian forces make further advances.

In addition to the critical developments in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military bloggers have reported that Shevchenkove, a village in the Kharkiv region, may have fallen to Russian forces. These reports, however, have not yet been confirmed by either Ukrainian or Russian officials.

Gas Supply Disruptions

As the Russian military closes in on Pokrovsk, the city’s infrastructure is facing severe disruption. Ukrainian gas supply regulator Donetskoblgaz issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing that gas supplies to Pokrovsk will be cut off starting Thursday due to the ongoing conflict. The statement cited “significant damage to gas pipelines and constant hostile attacks” that have made it impossible to repair the damage and restore service.

“Due to the damage to the gas distribution system, and the continuous hostile actions, we regret to inform that gas supplies to Pokrovsk will be suspended until further notice,” Donetskoblgaz said. These cuts in vital services add to the mounting difficulties faced by the civilians and Ukrainian forces in the region.

Strategic Importance Of Pokrovsk

Though not a major metropolitan city, Pokrovsk holds a great strategic importance. Before the conflict, the city had about 60,000 people, but many residents have since fled as Russian forces have increased their assault on the region. Pokrovsk’s strategic location on a key supply route connecting it to other military hubs makes it a critical target for Russian forces aiming to strengthen their hold on the Donetsk region.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, went to the Pokrovsk city in November where he met Ukrainian warriors to hold the city from enemy hands. He even described on his social media platform as showing the severity and tense condition of the struggle and that, “Only thanks to the strength of our warriors the east was not fully occupied by Russia”. The enemy is confronted every day.” His words reflect the high stakes for Ukraine as Russian forces continue to tighten their grip on the region.

Possible Setback For Ukraine

The fall of Pokrovsk to the Russian forces would be a significant defeat for Ukraine, which has been under severe pressure from Russia’s military advances in the east. The loss of this city could mark a turn in the dynamics of the conflict that would leave Ukrainian forces vulnerable and further reduce the territory that is still under Kyiv’s control.

Meanwhile, the United States continues supporting Ukraine as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a 725 million-dollar aid package yesterday. The aid is badly needed by Ukraine, which increasingly faces multiple challenges. However, with the potential prospect of a shift in US leadership soon with former President Donald Trump’s rumored return to presidency, which may alter the tide of aid to Ukraine, this is a point of contention.

On another side, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian army has threatened retaliation. Yesterday, a missile by Kiev struck the southern Russia of the southwestern city of Taganrog where it said six of these American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were to bombard military and energy objects and that two were supposed to have been intercepted in by Russian air defenses electronic.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has threatened to retaliate with proper measures in response to the attack. “The use of long-range Western weaponry will not go unpunished,” the ministry said in a statement that heightened tension in already explosive circumstances.

