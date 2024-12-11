Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Earns Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Honor For Second Time: Reports

Time has named Donald Trump its "Person of the Year" for the second time, this time recognizing the significant impact he has made on global affairs. It is happening as Trump is making a strong political comeback, just like his first selection in 2016 after his presidential rise.

Donald Trump Earns Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Honor For Second Time: Reports

President-elect Donald Trump will be Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for the second time. The prestigious award is given to the individual or group who has most affected the world, for good or ill. Time will make the official announcement on Thursday, December 12, marking a big milestone in Trump’s political career.

Trump’s selection as Time’s Person of the Year in 2024 comes after a political resurgence that has captured the attention of the nation. His rise to prominence, which saw him clinch the presidency in 2016, has been followed by a remarkable return to the political stage. This time, his selection for the honor highlights the significant impact he has had on American politics and global affairs.

The announcement of his selection is expected to be a celebratory moment, as Trump is scheduled to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

This year, Trump’s selection is just like the first recognition in 2016 when he was named Person of the Year following his unexpected victory in the presidential election. That year, Time recognized his ability to defy expectations and disrupt the political establishment. However, in 2024, Trump’s selection reflects the continued influence he wields in American politics as well as the ability to shape global events even after leaving the White House.

Trump’s Obsession With Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Title

Despite the decline of its circulation, Time magazine continues to hold onto the ‘person of the year’ designation as one of its great cultural markers. Trump long has obsessed over that privilege. The former president once publicly expressed his incredulity at the prospect of Time ever anointing him Person of the Year again. Yet now, less than a decade on, he will be so named again. In 2009, a Trump Person of the Year cover was reproduced in several of his golf clubs, although a copy was never actually printed out. This is a defining moment in Trump’s life, and it has etched his name into the history books.

Though Trump is the Person of the Year, Time has other honorees for the year. The basketball player Caitlin Clark has been named Athlete of the Year for her great performances in sports. Elton John: The renowned singer is deemed an Icon of the Year through his ever-lasting impact on both music and culture. In further recognition, Lisa Su-the CEO at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)-is this year’s CEO of the Year based on her own leadership, achievements in her field.

The Time “Person of the Year” award is considered one of the most honorable titles; and it has been given to such people who have significantly molded global events. It identifies people whose actions had steered history in a year. Winston Churchill, for instance, Queen Elizabeth II, and Vladimir Putin had made an indelible mark in world affairs while being in the list of person of the year.

Time’s spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the magazine would not comment on the 2024 selection prior to its official announcement on December 12. The choice of Donald Trump, however, is going to dominate headlines once again and affirm his role in shaping the political landscape of the 21st century.

ALSO READ | Chris Wray To Step Down As FBI Director As Trump’s Plans To Replace Him

Filed under

donald trump Person of the Year Time magazine World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox