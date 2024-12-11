Donald Trump Earns Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Honor For Second Time: Reports

Time has named Donald Trump its "Person of the Year" for the second time, this time recognizing the significant impact he has made on global affairs. It is happening as Trump is making a strong political comeback, just like his first selection in 2016 after his presidential rise.

President-elect Donald Trump will be Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for the second time. The prestigious award is given to the individual or group who has most affected the world, for good or ill. Time will make the official announcement on Thursday, December 12, marking a big milestone in Trump’s political career.

Trump’s selection as Time’s Person of the Year in 2024 comes after a political resurgence that has captured the attention of the nation. His rise to prominence, which saw him clinch the presidency in 2016, has been followed by a remarkable return to the political stage. This time, his selection for the honor highlights the significant impact he has had on American politics and global affairs.

The announcement of his selection is expected to be a celebratory moment, as Trump is scheduled to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

This year, Trump’s selection is just like the first recognition in 2016 when he was named Person of the Year following his unexpected victory in the presidential election. That year, Time recognized his ability to defy expectations and disrupt the political establishment. However, in 2024, Trump’s selection reflects the continued influence he wields in American politics as well as the ability to shape global events even after leaving the White House.

Trump’s Obsession With Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ Title

Despite the decline of its circulation, Time magazine continues to hold onto the ‘person of the year’ designation as one of its great cultural markers. Trump long has obsessed over that privilege. The former president once publicly expressed his incredulity at the prospect of Time ever anointing him Person of the Year again. Yet now, less than a decade on, he will be so named again. In 2009, a Trump Person of the Year cover was reproduced in several of his golf clubs, although a copy was never actually printed out. This is a defining moment in Trump’s life, and it has etched his name into the history books.

Though Trump is the Person of the Year, Time has other honorees for the year. The basketball player Caitlin Clark has been named Athlete of the Year for her great performances in sports. Elton John: The renowned singer is deemed an Icon of the Year through his ever-lasting impact on both music and culture. In further recognition, Lisa Su-the CEO at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)-is this year’s CEO of the Year based on her own leadership, achievements in her field.

The Time “Person of the Year” award is considered one of the most honorable titles; and it has been given to such people who have significantly molded global events. It identifies people whose actions had steered history in a year. Winston Churchill, for instance, Queen Elizabeth II, and Vladimir Putin had made an indelible mark in world affairs while being in the list of person of the year.

Time’s spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the magazine would not comment on the 2024 selection prior to its official announcement on December 12. The choice of Donald Trump, however, is going to dominate headlines once again and affirm his role in shaping the political landscape of the 21st century.

