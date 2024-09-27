Home
Donald Trump Say He will Meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump Say He will Meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Former President Donald Trump has announced he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower on Friday morning. This meeting comes as both leaders navigate a tense relationship, particularly regarding U.S. support for Ukraine.

Recently, Trump has voiced skepticism about ongoing financial assistance to Ukraine. Tensions escalated after Zelenskyy visited an ammunition plant in Pennsylvania, a trip criticized by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called for the dismissal of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova for not including Republican representatives.

Zelenskyy has countered Trump’s criticisms, suggesting the former president lacks a clear understanding of how to resolve the ongoing conflict. Trump frequently claims that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still in office, stating he had warned Putin against such actions.

MUST READ: Building Bridges: Starmer Aims For Positive Relations With Trump

At a press conference in New York on Thursday, Trump confirmed the meeting, saying, “As you know, President Zelenskyy has asked to meet with me, and I will be meeting with him tomorrow around 9:45 in Trump Tower.”

When asked how he would approach achieving peace in Ukraine, Trump stressed the urgency for a resolution, saying, “We need peace. We need to stop the death and destruction.” However, he avoided directly answering whether Ukraine should give up territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

Earlier, Trump posted a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, sharing Zelenskyy’s request for a face-to-face meeting during his visit to New York. This announcement came just after Zelenskyy held discussions in Washington, D.C., with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and key Congressional leaders.

As Trump and Zelenskyy prepare to meet, their discussion could have significant implications for U.S.-Ukraine relations and the ongoing conflict with Russia. The world will be watching to see what outcomes arise from their conversation.

ALSO READ: Harris Criticizes Trump’s ‘Surrender’ Proposals Amid Zelenskyy’s Visit

