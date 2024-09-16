Former President Donald Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt While Playing Golf in Florida

On Sunday, September 15, a second assassination attempt was made on former U.S. president Donald Trump while he was playing golf at his club in Palm Beach, Florida. The incident occurred as multiple shots were fired, prompting Secret Service agents to take immediate action. Trump was quickly escorted to safety, and an hour later, he released a statement confirming he was “safe” and “well.”

Details of the Attack: Trump’s Location at the Time

At the time of the attack, Trump was on the golf course between the fifth and sixth holes, accompanied by his security detail. According to reports, his security team, comprised of Secret Service agents, was stationed ahead of him, with some positioned several holes away to monitor potential threats. When the shots were fired, the agents engaged with the suspect, ensuring Trump was unharmed.

Real Estate Investor Steve Witkoff Present During the Incident

Trump was not alone at the time of the attack. He was playing golf with real estate investor and longtime ally Steve Witkoff, who is also one of the former president’s major donors. Both Trump and Witkoff were quickly rushed to safety in a golf cart, where they were placed under lockdown in a secure location. According to reports from CNN, the security team ahead of Trump was the first to encounter the would-be assassin, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, a Hawaiian native.

Assassin’s Position and Weapon Details

The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was stationed near a chain-link fence approximately 300 to 500 yards from where Trump was standing on the course. Investigators later discovered that Routh used an AK-47 rifle to fire the shots. The distance between the suspect and Trump raised concerns about the ease with which such an attempt could be made on an open golf course.

Was There an Exchange of Gunfire?

Reports suggest that Secret Service agents, stationed five or six holes ahead of Trump, fired at the suspect as a defensive measure. However, it remains unclear whether there was a full exchange of gunfire between the agents and Routh. CNN confirmed that Secret Service agents did release a round of fire during the confrontation with the suspect. Although the agents were ahead of Trump on the course, they remained close enough to ensure his safety throughout the ordeal.

FBI Declares It an Assassination Attempt

Approximately two hours after the attack, the FBI released a statement declaring the incident an assassination attempt on the 45th president of the United States. The swift actions of Trump’s security team were credited with preventing any harm to the former president.

Suspect Arrested with Weaponry and Recording Equipment

Following the attack, Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested with an AK-47 rifle, a backpack, and a GoPro camera. The presence of the camera raised speculation about Routh’s intentions to record the assassination attempt. Despite the seriousness of his actions, witnesses reported that the suspect appeared “relatively calm” and emotionless following his arrest on Sunday.

As investigations continue, authorities are reviewing security protocols surrounding Trump and assessing how such a significant threat could unfold in a seemingly secure location. The event has sparked renewed discussions on the safety measures in place for former U.S. presidents.

