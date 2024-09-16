Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This incident marks a troubling continuation of threats against Trump, coming just nine weeks after a previous attack.

What happened?

According to law enforcement officials, Secret Service agents stationed near Trump’s golf course observed the barrel of an AK-style rifle protruding from the bushes approximately 400 yards from where Trump was playing. The agents, reacting swiftly, fired at the suspect, who abandoned his weapon, two backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera before fleeing in an SUV. The individual was subsequently apprehended in a neighboring county.

The FBI has labeled the incident as an attempted assassination. The suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, was reportedly calm and unemotional when stopped by authorities, and did not challenge his detainment.

MUST READ | Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Firing Near His Golf Club

Trump’s Reaction and Current Status

In a statement to his supporters, Trump assured them of his safety, saying, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well! Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender!”

Trump had recently returned to Florida after a tour of the West Coast, which included a rally in Las Vegas and a fundraiser in Utah. His campaign had not scheduled any public events for the day of the incident.

Increased Security Measures

Since a similar assassination attempt in July, Trump’s security has been notably heightened. Measures include the use of dump trucks as barriers around Trump Tower in New York and bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies.

In response to the recent attempt, President Joe Biden has directed his team to ensure that the Secret Service is fully equipped with the necessary resources to protect Trump.

The suspect, Ryan Routh, has been a long-time supporter of the Democratic Party. Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reveal that since 2019, Routh has made 19 donations totaling over $140.

Security Concerns and Responses

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office noted that had Trump been the sitting president, the security measures at the golf course would have been more extensive. As he is no longer in office, only specific areas of the venue were protected by the Secret Service.

ALSO READ | International Conclave On Good Governance 2024 In London: Strengthening India-UK Ties