Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Gunshots Near His Golf Club

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

Former US President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach’s Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

However, he did not provide further details on the matter.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Secret Service are collaborating to look into a protective incident involving Trump, the Secret Service stated on X.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. (local time), the Secret Service said.

MUST READ | Trump’s Surprising Attack On Taylor Swift Following Her Support For Kamala Harris

(With inputs from ANI)