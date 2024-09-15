Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Gunshots Near His Golf Club

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach's Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Gunshots Near His Golf Club

Former US President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach’s Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

However, he did not provide further details on the matter.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Secret Service are collaborating to look into a protective incident involving Trump, the Secret Service stated on X.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. (local time), the Secret Service said.

MUST READ | Trump’s Surprising Attack On Taylor Swift Following Her Support For Kamala Harris

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Attack On Donald Trump donald trump donald trump news

Also Read

Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth...

South Africa Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Lauds Uncapped Spinner Ahead Of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa Skipper Laura Wolvaardt Lauds Uncapped Spinner Ahead Of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Harry Brook To Lead England In ODI Series Against Australia

Harry Brook To Lead England In ODI Series Against Australia

Trump’s Surprising Attack On Taylor Swift Following Her Support For Kamala Harris

Trump’s Surprising Attack On Taylor Swift Following Her Support For Kamala Harris

Entertainment

Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Actor Jennie Garth regrets being part of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The Show

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To ‘Chandu Champion’ Director Kabir Khan

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox