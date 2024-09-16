Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Meet the Alleged Gunman at Trump’s Golf Club In Florida

Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58 year old man, has been arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 at former President Donald Trump in Florida.

A 58-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 at former President Donald Trump during a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt on Trump, who was unharmed and quickly escorted from the scene.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested shortly after Secret Service agents opened fire on him. The agents noticed the muzzle of an AK-47 protruding through a chain-link fence just one hole ahead of where Trump was playing. The swift response of law enforcement ensured that no harm came to the former president.

Extensive Criminal History of the Suspect

Ryan Wesley Routh, a native of North Carolina, has an extensive arrest record that dates back to the 1990s. Over the years, his charges have included drug possession, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle with no insurance. In 2002, he was involved in a dramatic standoff with law enforcement after barricading himself in his roofing company’s office following a traffic stop in which he brandished a gun.

Routh moved to Hawaii in 2017, where records show he started a new life. He launched a construction company that focused on building housing for homeless people, according to his LinkedIn profile. Despite this change in location and profession, his past criminal behavior appears to have resurfaced in this latest incident.

Secret Service Agents Thwart Potential Assassination Attempt

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, as former President Donald Trump played on the fifth hole of his golf course, Secret Service agents spotted a suspicious figure near a chain-link fence that borders the sixth hole. According to authorities, the suspect, Routh, was seen with an AK-47, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

In a matter of moments, Secret Service agents fired on Routh, who then abandoned his weapon and equipment before fleeing the scene in an SUV. He was apprehended shortly after the chase began, ensuring the safety of everyone at the golf club.

“This does not appear to be some random guy with an AK-47 walking outside Trump’s club,” an official said, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Trump’s Response and Campaign Statement

Shortly after the incident, Trump’s campaign issued a statement assuring the public that the former president was safe. Trump also took to social media, addressing his supporters with a reassuring message:

“There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” he wrote. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you.”

The campaign’s quick communication helped calm concerns and prevented misinformation from spreading. Trump’s message emphasized resilience, stating that he would not be deterred by the incident.

Investigation and Public Reaction

Authorities are treating the event as a potential assassination attempt, given the presence of the AK-47 and Routh’s erratic behavior. Further investigations are underway to determine Routh’s motivations and whether he acted alone or as part of a broader plan.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson confirmed that Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting Routh lifting the AK-47. The swift action of the agents likely prevented what could have been a deadly incident.

Public reaction to the event has been a mix of concern and relief. Supporters of Trump expressed their gratitude for his safety, while others voiced unease over the possibility of a targeted attack on a high-profile political figure.

Since this is a developing story, more details continue to emerge and the situation remains under investigation. The authorities continue to carefully piece together Routh’s actions and intentions.\

